Impossible means I’m Possible!

This is my baby’s story, but because he is too small to talk I have to write for him, for now .

So, I will start with 13th February 2018,which actually turn my life into a life based only on gratitude.

Maybe between you guys, who are reading this, are still some who believe in unlucky numbers like 13!

This is how 13th of February start for us. I was pregnant, 19weeks+2days, and we were waiting for the scan to reveal our baby’s gender. We were very excited to find out because we already have 2 beautiful boys.

Unfortunately for us,the baby didn’t have the right position to see his gender, but it did have good position to find out that something wasn’t normal with his right kidney. We were told maybe is a cyst and get a next day appointment with the consultant. I am a therapist since 2006 and I knew a cyst is not necessary something dangerous, but still as a mother I was worried.

So next day, after the scan was done, the consultant gave us even worse news. It wasn’t a cyst, it was much more…

The consultant was talking about some conditions which I never believed it is possible to happen to a baby in the womb and definitely not to my baby.

There is a large bladder which is in all probability as a result of a lower urinary tract obstruction. The amniotic fluid volume is normal. The whole of the fetal urethra was visualised as such I believe the obstruction is a result of an anterior syringocoele, which is causing intermittent obstruction. There is mild left sided hydronephrosis and a right sided perinephric urinoma…Rescan in 2 days.



The medical intervention what he explained to us was itself a risk for my baby and I didn’t accept it. I was very worried but I still tried telling him that anything can change until baby is born, but I get as a response a big IMPOSSIBLE. He told us that this condition is very rare and from when he practice medicine he never saw a recovery. He also explain that the next step of this will be less amniotic fluid which will cause suffocation to the baby, and if this doesn’t happen than at birth will have kidney failure.

So sad..he didn’t even allow him to be born and was already talking about him dying.

We go home, and my heart was broken. I felt his first kick at 12 weeks, he was so active, everyday…I couldn’t believe this is happening… I refused to believe it.

Because I work with supplements, straight away I start taking the ones which I knew will help with kidney conditions and I start praying and doing meditation hoping for a better result in 2 days.

On 16th of February we go to see the consultant again, and the news were even worse than before. Due to the obstruction, his bladder enlarged even more, and both kidneys had urinomas. He told us even if we choose the medical intervention, he can’t do it anymore because is very difficult; at this point I ask to be referred to someone more specialised in this matter.

It happened on Friday,..I remember like it was yesterday…I was left with 0% chances for my baby and I refused to believe what the doctor said, but he even draw for me on a paper to make me understand there is no chance. I knew they will tell me to stop the pregnancy, at some point, but I couldn’t even see an ending like this for my baby.

During the scan we found out that is a boy so in the evening we decided his name: EMAD, meaning trust and faith. It was the perfect name,…I decided to trust him and my intuition and have faith in God.

At that time I was a Theta Healer practitioner, a technique based on a focus prayer/meditation, to train mind, body and soul to clear limiting beliefs and live life with positive thoughts, developing virtues in all that we do. I always had happy clients and I was witnessing miraculous healings so I start being my own client. Few times, I also worked together with other healers and we send many instant healings to the baby and also change many beliefs/paradigms; Because we all know the baby has same energy and feelings like the mother, we work on me and baby together, but still I was feeling like something is missing.

At one of the courses I had in order to become a practicioner, we had to manifest how something impossible become possible. The word ” impossible” just ring in my head and I knew this was the piece missing from the healing.

So I knew the baby condition start because of some obstruction, and I decided to witness the healing of that, to change the impossible into possible.

As I was witnessing the healing, I felt so relax and calm…It was so amazing…it was like a light going to the womb, and wash the baby and taking the obstruction and send it up into the infinite sky, in the light. I felt that healing in every cell of my body, I knew it happened.

Now, I was really waiting for the next appointment with the professor,to confirm me that something changed.. in better.

On 20 of February we finally see the professor Kypros Nicolaides at Harris Birthright Research centre for Fetal Medicine.

During the scan, there were 5 doctors with us, explaining what is happening. So at that point they see a normal size bladder and the ureters were not visible anymore, meaning they are not swollen, and still urinomas on both kidneys.

For me that was the best new, it was my confirmation that the obstruction really disappeared ( it was healed) and urine was going out normally.

But it didn’t mean same for the professor Nicolaides. He told us, because of too much pressure, the ureters break and that’s how the bladder shows empty.

I completely deny his theory and told him mine, but again I heard IMPOSSIBLE! He also said, the best advice he can give us is…. to stop the pregnancy. His words was like swords in my heart, I was feeling like living in a world where a baby life don’t matter… I knew he have a very good reputation but still, I stand up for my baby and for what i believe. I told him I want a next scan to show him I’m right, and my feelings as a mother are right as well. He gave us appointment after 1 week, and he was sure it will get worse. So sure that he said if the baby is stable until next time, he will come to take his words back. He also told us that is better to decide asap, because later on is more difficult. (An abortion)

Because I see he don’t give us no hope I ask him to measure the urinomas, so at the next appointment I can show him the improvement.

For me as I said this appointment just confirmed the healing start. For the next week,every morning and evening I was meditating, sending light and unconditional love to my baby’s kidneys, i was manifesting and praying for the impossible to become possible, and no matter what was going on in my life, I was always positive. It was very hard in this situation but I knew I’m doing for my baby, because he want to be born, i knew he chose life.

On 27th of February we go again to repeat the scan. I am so happy and grateful to tell you that I was right. Because they measure the urinomas I could see they are getting smaller, it wasn’t a huge difference but for me was enough. Plus I was waiting for the professor to show, because a week ago he said is impossible to remain stable, because he never saw that in his life. I didn’t told you but he almost laughed in my face when I said my baby will get better. Even after this scan they didn’t gave me any hope.

I maintain my mind and heart positive, no matter what they said. Every day I was doing theta healing sessions, first thing when I wake up it was being grateful for everything and being grateful for my healthy baby. Every night i was thanking for the day i had, and for getting 1 day more closer to meet Emad. While doing this everyday, I build a very strong connection with my baby, I knew him before he was born, I knew how he will look like and how he will be like, i felt him so strong, so wised; he might be a baby but i felt his soul so big and pure!

It last 7 weeks until both kidneys show in the scans completely healed. During this time as you will see in the scan pictures ,doctors were still negative about what will happen at birth.