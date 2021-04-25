Impossible Is Only An Issue Of The mind Says Tom McPherson Of Motor Culture

Nothing is impossible. If you don’t agree, your whole life you’ll be incapable of moving, creating, evolving, seeing your dreams come true, being happy, of having everything you imagined. If you think that something is impossible, you’ll never achieve it and your dreams won’t come true.

The Australian car scene has had an overall bad reputation for as long as anyone can remember. The media has consistently reported acts of ‘hooning’ over the last few years. Unfortunately, dangerous driving isn’t the only issue. Negativity, bullying and hateful comments on social media have become rampant. Hiding behind their anonymity, Facebook users on car sites feel they have the right to publicly ridicule and humiliate others simply because of their choice of vehicle. When challenged, the nay-sayers complain that they have a right to an opinion, but the derogatory comments are not only distressing to some, they also reflect badly on the community as a whole.

The general consensus has always been that this sort of behaviour cannot be contained, and that the best we can do is to ignore it as best we can. But in 2018, one young Australian felt that something could be done to change things around, and has done just that. Tom McPherson grew up loving everything to do with cars and bikes, but was disturbed by the negativity and exclusivity that he consistently encountered. He was well aware that the majority of car lovers are decent people, with the hoons and the bullies being a small minority.

“I wanted to create a place where that type of negativity wouldn’t be tolerated,” says McPherson. “I envisioned a community where everyone would be friendly, positive and supportive.”

McPherson originally created a platform called ‘Car Culture’ in Brisbane, which started gaining a lot of attention. The word was spread by means of social media, especially Instagram, and McPherson put in a lot of effort outlining his expectations with regards to behaviour. People responded well, and Car Culture became so popular that McPherson took it national and renamed it Motor Culture Australia.

