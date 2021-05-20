Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Important Values to Teach Your Child at a Young Age

“Values are like fingerprints. Nobodies’ are the same, but you leave them in everything you do,” Elvis Presley. As much as parents desire their children to have the best in life, they should also ensure that they have values to help them get through in life and live with others. With this in mind, values, not vises, should be incorporated in the child early in life. There are many values a child can learn, and some they know as they grow old; these include;

Values to Teach Children

1. Respect

It is often said; respect is earned, which is true. However, children should be taught the value of respect to those older than them like teachers, regardless of their background. They should also learn to respect those under them, irrespective of age, and not look down on anyone.

2. Honesty

Honesty is the best policy. Teach a child to be honest and truthful in all their undertaking, like playing with friends at home and school. Teach them to be honest even when in the wrong; they should tell the truth always.

3. Justice

There are different means to teach values to your children. In terms of fairness, you could teach them at home to take turns when doing some chores with their siblings, if any. They should learn not to be oppressive to others even when deciding who gets to have the remote. For justice, teach them to speak up when they feel there is wrongdoing somewhere they are being punished wrongly.

4. Empathy

Teach your child to walk in other people’s shoes, to understand them, and to connect with their feelings. Teach them not to be judgmental and always understand what others go through and why they choose.

5. Kindness

We live in a society where there different classes that often divide people. Teach your child to be kind to everyone regardless of their social status. Let your child learn acts of kindness, like sharing with their friends.

6. Education

As a parent, incorporate a love for knowledge in your child. Teach them to be zealous about different things and to pursue wisdom with outermost curiosity. “Teach them about how to count and also teach them about the things that do count.” Anonymous

Conclusion

As mentioned, there are different ways to teach a child, and each one has a unique learning technique. Identify the best way to teach your child to incorporate these values like honesty and respect in their lives.

    Steve Virgadamo

    Steven is currently serving as the Fellow for Advocacy and Strategic Counsel at the Mackinac Center for public policy. His education, fundraising and executive management experiences are being utilized to lead efforts in K-12 education policy reform.

