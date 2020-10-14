Important Benefits of Meditation

Almost everyone has heard of “meditation” in some form. Meditation seems like something we all think we recognize but struggle to explain. Like abstract art, we might recognize it when we see it, but struggle to define what it is.

So, what is meditation? And how does meditation benefit us? Let’s start with a definition. According to the National Institute of Health:

Meditation is a mind and body practice that has a long history of use for increasing calmness and physical relaxation, improving psychological balance, coping with illness, and enhancing overall health and well-being. Mind and body practices focus on the interactions among the brain, mind, body, and behavior.

By definition then, meditation can be thought of like exercise. It strengthens oneself by increasing, improving, and enhancing those elements of our very existence that make us a whole person.

Does this exercise actually benefit us, and if so how?

The answer is yes. Meditation does benefit us in many different ways.

Perhaps the most widely enjoyed benefit of meditation is its ability to help calm the waves of stress and anxiety. Everyone experiences stress perhaps daily. Like when rushing off to school or work (or both) in the morning. Drive if you want, but prepare for the stress of rush-hour traffic and watch your clock tick away while you stress over the realization “I’m going to be late.” Alternatively, you might try mass transit – only to find your buses and trains aren’t on time either. UGH – the stress.

This stress is unhealthy because of the damage it causes: anxiety. It’s not in your mind. You can feel it hurting you. Your heart rate increases, body temperature rises, palms feel sweaty, and extremities like hands and fingers may even tremor just a little. Meditation can help you with this. And you can practice it just about anywhere, anytime. Forget the bottle of benzodiazepines. There’s no prescription needed to meditate, but it just may be exactly what the doctor ordered – a natural alternative.

It follows quite logically that if we can benefit from meditating to reduce stress and the anxiety caused, there will be an added benefit – a better night’s sleep. A good night’s sleep is like a multivitamin for your brain. The importance of a good night’s sleep cannot be overstated, as you’ll wake up refreshed to start your day feeling less stressed and less anxious. Meditation helps you do this.

And why is beginning your day like this so important? The reason is FOCUS. Psychic readings NYC Midtown Manhattan Psychic suggests a few things as follows. When meditation helps produce a good night’s sleep, you’ll find yourself much better at remaining focused on the day’s tasks. As you go about your day, you’ll feel much more productive without really knowing why. The increased productivity you’re feeling is largely due to your sharpened, well-rested brain’s ability to retain the necessary processes that keep you focused. You will not be easily distracted (mind wanderer, day dreaming) nor will you tire as quickly. Your focused mental ability will make managing details much less burdensome. These desirable benefits are the fruits of your meditating, ridding yourself of stress, anxiety, and sleeping well.

There are many more benefits to meditating, which you’ll discover for yourself once you get started.

So, how does one get started? In other words, exactly how does one meditate?

It turns out there is a vast array of meditations. But one of the oldest known forms is called “Chakra Balancing.”

Chakra Balancing

Central Florida psychic goes on to explain more benefits. For one, chakra balancing is believed to be one of the most effective ways to meditate, which probably explains why it has been practiced for so long.

Chakra balancing began with ancient Hindus, who believed chakras exist within each of us, but must remain properly balanced to unleash the spiritual power that lies within.

There exists a long list of chakras, but most practitioners begin with the 7 chakras fundamental to everyone. These chakras include: the crown, third eye, throat, heart, solar plexus, sacral, and root.

In order for your body, mind, and spirit to remain properly balanced within oneself, these chakras must remain “unblocked.” By unblocking chakras and keeping them unblocked, your natural energy can flow freely within you.

You must keep your natural energy flowing freely within you or your mind, body, and spirit will not remain properly balanced. This imbalance makes life seem impossibly difficult.

Your mind becomes unclear and dysfunctional, your body suffers in poor health, and your spirit becomes lost. These circumstances lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair.

It is of utmost importance that these chakras remain open, and unblocked; so, you can maintain a healthy mind, body, and spirit; by harvesting the natural energy you already have. Your natural energy must be properly channeled. As a form of meditation, chakra balancing is one way to accomplish this.

We now know the definition of meditation, the importance of its many benefits, and you’ve been introduced to one of many ways to keep your mind, body, and spirit healthy… a healthy you!