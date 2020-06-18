Importance of Sports In Life- Aditya Ganeshwade

The growing popularity of computer, video games and television makes the children very inactive in their lifestyles. The time spent in these things may be spent in some physical activities. Parents should be a role model for their children. If the parents are looking very active, the children are more likely to be more active and will stay active for the rest of their life. Participation in sports and other physical activities can have many benefits for children. Sports are a crucial part of a student’s growth and development. They help in the development of mental health and physical fitness of the body.

Aditya Ganeshwade says through participation in sports and games, a student gains various skills, experience and confidence that are helpful for developing their personality. Participation in organised sports offers the chance for youth to enhance their physical and social skills. A balance should be maintained that matches the child’s maturity, skills, and their interests with their sports participation. Sports offer children a change from the monotony of their daily life. It is also a useful means of entertainment and physical activity for them.

The importance of sports in the life of a young student is invaluable and goes much further than the basic answer that “it keeps kids off the streets.” It does in fact keep kids off the streets, but it also instils lessons that are essential in the life of a student athlete. Sports play a pivotal role in the makeup of a young athlete, especially in the middle school to high school years where student athletes are much more mature and mentally developed. Sports are a very important part of our life. It is in fact the most technical part in giving us our identity. In this day and age, many people have earned themselves titles and awards owing from their performance in different levels of international sports.

Some of the famous sporting activities include football, athletics, tennis, hockey, cricket and many more. Sports are a fundamental part of the lives of millions of men and women all over the world.

Sports helps build talent and hobbies so that the people can be better at delivering them for personal and professional purposes.

Sports also serve as a good leisure activity meant to relieve one from physical and emotional stress hence a healthy living.

It is a means to achieve physical exercise which is good for the body’s growth and development, hence a healthy living as calories and fats are burnt.

Through sports, people have established their careers as professional men and women in particular sports like athletes who are paid for their ability to do well in particular sports.

Sports also play the important role of imparting character values. Playing sports can help teach honesty, teamwork and fair play. Learning to follow rules and respecting teammates and opponents can also be useful. Experiencing the role of a graceful winner and loser teaches people about being humble, and competition in general can teach individuals about self-respect, confidence and managing stress. Taking on leading roles within your team can also teach leadership.

Given below are the reasons why sports and games are essential

Improved leadership and team building qualities

Sports is all about teamwork. We must encourage team sports such as football, cricket, basketball etc. which gives an individual a sense of identity and belonging to a group. Such sports encourage children to showcase their talent and communicate with their team members. It also helps to identify and hone their leadership skills which add values to their personality.

Winning and losing is all part of the game

Sports is not always about winning. It is about fair play and believing in equality and justice. Losing is a part and parcel of any game and accepting defeat in a positive competitive spirit distinguishes a true sportsperson which propels him/her to strive harder the next time to achieve what he/she missed out on the previous game.

Boost self-confidence

Scoring a goal, hitting a six or winning a race not only makes a student happy but also it boosts their confidence. Performing in front of a crowd which is constantly noticing your each and every move can be quite unnerving. But a sportsperson is one with focus, patience, the right amount of confidence having a never-say-die attitude. Sport develops a sense of friendliness among the children and develop their team spirit. It helps children to develop mental and physical toughness. Sport shapes their body and make it strong and active.

Children should actively participate in sports to avoid being tired and lethargy. This is because sports improve their blood circulation and their physical well-being. There is a lot of improvement in poor food quality, culture of over-eating, and inactive lifestyles.

Hence sports education is very much essential for today’s youthful generation. Running, walking and talking throughout the day make the children physically active. Sports infrastructure in villages are being developed everywhere to have great value in life of people.