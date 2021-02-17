Importance of Leadership – How not to Suck as a Leader

At some phase of your life, one or the other way of tunnel you have to lead the people in the right way if you want to achieve ginormous heights at personal as well as professional level.

Leadership is not just about leading people but it is an integration of all collective things around you, how you perceive them and shape your goals accordingly to transform them into reality. It’s about carrying a practical vision and Warren Bennis precisely defines the same with his quote:-

“Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality”

People are generally aware about the perks of leadership including money and fame but you should not forget that leaders are wearing a crown with thorns. It’s because of the responsibilities they carry along where even one tiny wrong step can be decisive. Also, there is no need to mention that they are the ones whom people prefer to blame first.

So, how to float your boat as a leader?, What successful leaders do? and so on. There will be a series of questions popping up in your mind if you ever had a thought of becoming a successful leader. So, here we’ll mention some imperative qualities which will help you to understand leadership and how you can overcome some big barriers along your path.

1) Commitment & Accountability:-

First things first – you should be the man of your words. We understand sometimes things do go wrong inevitably but taking the full responsibility of your words can win hearts even in the worst times.

2) Communication

“It’s important what you say, but it’s more important how you say it”. Your way of presenting and communicating with people can work wonders. Words can empower your ideas, inspire people, and drive them to do things they never have imagined.

3) Innovation

You don’t just want to be another brick in the wall ! Innovation is indeed a parameter that separates a leader and a follower. Innovation coupled with creativity can breed you apart from your competitors.

4) Decision-Making

Your caliber of opting for the right things at right time can be a real game changer. Good leaders deeply analyze the things before jumping to the conclusion. Consulting with your team is always recommended to enhance the transparency and integrity of the organization.

5) Confidence

Confidence is the key not only in leadership but at every aspect of life. But leaders just possess that extra ton of confidence which drives them to achieve impossible. Taking firm decisions and standing by them can help you earn immense respect.

Wrapping up:-

So above are some of the must-have qualities of the leaders and you should understand them in order to become a decent leader. A very few people can transform their vision into reality and leaders are those “few elite people” who have will and a practical approach to achieve their dreams.