Importance of information technology in today world

Information technology (IT) plays a vital role in commerce and business which helps the different organizations for proficiently working in order to elevate the output. Advancement in Information technology minimizes the required time for working in the business field. Electronic storage, protection of records and faster communication are benefits of IT which can be utilized in our creativity. On one hand, IT needs the demands of the nova competitive business environment and sound changes in computers nature in the other. Information Technology systems meet with many competitive advanced devices that provide valuable information to managers for making the necessary and crucial steps in respective of their operational organization. IT needs computer applications for conducting the work of every field. As computer systems are globally used, so it will be useful to link IT into different organizations. IT keeps important records of companies. To store the patient and customer files is important to keep the veracity of business. Methodologies (programming/coding) processes, data conversion, data communications retrieval and storage, design and system analysis aided to collect present information. It is also helpful in educational departments and professions. With the introduction of computers, the business world was changed and by using computers and software, Businesses used the IT and various software through computer to run their work in a proper way. Companies keep the information stored by using the virtual vaults (storage system) and allow certain users to change or add, to access or withdraw the important documents. The world of business needs a strong communication system and IT gives the company to communicate rapidly and effectively.

Internet and computers can be used to increase the quality of education both in informal and formal way. IT helps the students in learning process effectively. It is used in pedagogical methods as it contributed to improve school innovation, community services and teaching practices. To general consideration, students by using the modern technology are effectively working on learning process and consider their responsibilities to greater extent. As IT restricts the teacher working regarding coaching students and advising and just focus on transmitting the knowledge and lectures. Information technology is completely working in almost all fields such as learning, work, health and leisure. IT is the best way to process the information and students must need to access the computer and internet for increasing their skills. Schools are source of knowledge and information. So, from ministries to classroom the use of IT is best way in educational institutes for enhancing and holding the proficiency skills to compete with modern technology for both teachers and students. Information technology enhanced the learning process via computer and assignment which becomes more meaningful and productive for teachers to get expected outcomes from students. IT maintains the matters between users and producers’ students which boost the efficiency and capacity of teacher to rely exclusively live communication contact between students and teachers via chalk session, e-mail web-based learning such as intranet, internet, TV audio-videotape, CD-ROM and extranet.

Graphics, Animation and PowerPoint are also helpful for learning contents. Complicated process can have explained well by computer. It is necessary for problem solving, decision making skills and teaching process. Besides, other learning process such as Integrated Learning Modules, blogging, M-learning,

e-learning, U-learning, Enhancement of Browsers and Wikis are taken as initiated steps to improve the beast learning way. In1960s, Informatics training programs and specialized university departments have started in Germany, Belgium Netherlands and France for development of research, high-quality health informatics and education. Within advancement of IT, the research in medical filed is significantly increased as medical students are rapidly access to computers and internet for retrieving the important information by using personal digital assistants (PDA) and palmtops. Reducing the errors in medical field is considered as first priority globally. For hospitalized patients, the source of injuries are drug events. So, to stabilize patient health different technological systems are used such as computerized physician order entry (CPOE).

Physicians used this system to write the record online and used to check the either record entry is authentic or not. This system is also used to check patient history and to know about their prescribed dose. Information technology is widely used for strengthening and improving spontaneous and better practices in agriculture such as to eliminate the agricultural hazardous and increase yield. Satellite are directly connected with agricultural remote sensing as to know about Smog, Ozone layer Depletion and Monsoon. Drone technology is used in agriculture field for land survey, using pesticides, mass data collection, using fertilizers, seeds planting and water irrigation.

So, from the above discussion, it is clearly seen that this 21st century cannot run without the use of computers and the internet. Information Technology is being used in every field of life. No field is complete without the use of IT. No source of information is considered valid without references and citations which is possible through the internet. In business departments, in educational institutes, in agricultural fields and in medical education no productivity and outcomes can be attained without the use of the internet and technological system.