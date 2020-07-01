Importance of Habits

Our thoughts becomes action, Actions becomes habits.. Good habits makes you a better person.

Our daily actions change into habits, habits form as routine. My well wishers played a main role in changing my habits. My well wishers are my friends, teachers, parents… they are the inspiration for me in changing my habits. I admire each and every one of them. Life is really good when I changed my habits. I realized that habits make wonders in human life. I feel very happy for myself to see the changes in me. Let me share the habits that changed me to be a better person.

Early rising

Early mornings have such a magic to do in our life. You can listen to world’s silence in the early morning. Its beauty, sunrise, the cold breeze everything. And most when you start your work in the early morning,you have more time, you’ll finish 50% of your work before others start. Your brain works more active in early mornings. When you start your work in early morning you feel less tensed, no stress. Early risers achieve more than non early risers.

Time Management

World’s most precious thing is time. When you lost it you can’t find it. Time is the most valuable asset that you have in your hand, use it wisely. Proper planning and scheduling, using time management techniques will make you more productivity. Time management & productivity will go together. When you don’t have time management, there is no productivity. I gained a lot with the time management and happy to introducing to my children too..

Planning

Next important habit is planning. We have to plan everything prior. Life is not good when you don’t have plan. Don’t let your life to go on the flow.. just do proper planning. Live life on purpose. Have some goals, do the planning, achieve them and make your life meaningful. Plan your day, week,month, year.. plan everything. Have financial planning, do your budget, spend every penny cautious. Life is uncertain, have an emergency fund all time. Planning makes your life better.