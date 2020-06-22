Importance of building your personal brand

You probably hear the word “Brand” several times. It’s the most common subject you will hear from Marketers, Entrepreneur, Business Person and for good reason. We already know building a well recognized Business Brand adds tremendous value and can create a significant competitive advantage.

Why is it Important to build your Personal Brand?

Personal Brand refers to the process of establishing your public persona for your target audience. Creating a personal brand is a vivid indication of the best you have to offer – the performance, contributions, and value your next employer can expect from you.

A Personal Brand can be much more than just self promoting. It can be a exercise in establishing confidence, credibility and courage as well as help you define priorities and focus on those aspects of your life you enjoy most.

Building your own Personal Brand, regardless of your profession, can add tremendous value to your life. It is also important to understand everyone has a personal brand whether you have one or not. It is defined by everything you do, from what you wear to how you compose emails to how you conduct yourself on the phone.

How do you build your Personal Brand? Firstly, you will have to have a deep understanding about yourself. You need to be authentic and honest, as you will ultimately need to live up to it.

Begin with answering a simple progression of questions, both personally and professionally.

What are your core values?

What are your interest and passions?

What motivates you?

What makes you happy?

Once you have identified the answers for these questions, it is time to write a personal vision statement. This statement should be bold and true to you. Remember that it will most likely only ever be seen by you and will evolve over time, so don’t worry too much about what it looks or sounds like.