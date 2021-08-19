Implications for Mental Health Research

This article provides a summary of the complex interaction between genetics and experience which shapes the development of neurobiological systems, particularly in the prenatal/early childhood and adolescent periods.

Introduction

As we further our understanding of the development of the brain and its relationship to other biological systems (such as the endocrine and immune systems) in the prenatal/early childhood (substantially prior to age five years) and adolescent (substantially between ages 10–19 years) periods, it is becoming increasingly clear that historic debates about the ascendency of genetics (nature) or that of the environment (nurture) have been superseded by an as yet evolving understanding of the complex interaction between nature and nurture that shapes the growing child: emotionally, socially and behaviourally. It is through our increasing understanding of this complex interaction between genes and environments and the outcomes of that interaction on other environments encountered by the individual that we hope to advance our ability to understand and promote mental health and better prevent, identify and treat mental disorders, so as to improve outcomes for young people, their families and their communities.

Method:

Key factors that influence brain structure and function, and mechanisms through which experience impacts risk for mental health disorders presented in this Special Issue are linked with suggestions for future directions in child and youth mental health research, policy and practice.

Results:

Suggested areas to apply evidence presented in this Special Issue include: enhancing research in the differential impact of psychoactive drugs on the developing brain; introducing content on the brain and biological development to professional development and post-secondary curriculum; increased involvement of the family in recognition, prevention, and treatment of mental health disorders; and, creation of the evidenced-informed child and youth mental health policies.

Child and adult mental disorders and their prevalence in Canada

The lifetime prevalence of mental disorders in children and adolescents is estimated at 13–18% of the Canadian population. The most common are: anxiety disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), conduct disorder, and depressive disorders (Costello, Mustillo, Erkanli, Keeler, & Angold, 2003; Waddell, Offord, Shepherd, Hua, & McEwan, 2002). Half of all lifetime cases of mental disorders have an onset before age 14 and three quarters by age 24. Most of these are the initial manifestations of what will become chronic conditions persisting into adulthood. Patterns of persistence include but are not limited to: onsetting and remitting; persisting within a limited range of severity; and, persisting with waxing and waning ranges of severity (Kessler et al., 2005). The neuropsychiatric disorders contribute substantially to the burden of illness across the life span and as a group constitute the largest such burden in young people (World Health Organization, 2003).

If not effectively addressed, these disorders have pervasive and negative impacts on well-being, daily functioning and increase rates of both short- and long-term morbidity (for example, Weissman et al., 1999). Individuals with mental disorders experience more difficulty maintaining social relationships, less academic and vocational success, a greater risk for substantial physical illnesses (such as diabetes and heart disease) and are at higher risk for early mortality, including a substantially elevated risk for suicide (Gould, Greenberg, Velting, & Shaffer, 2003). These difficulties are translated into broader social problems, with rates of mental disorders in the population of incarcerated youth as high as 70% (Kutcher & McDougall, 2009).

Conclusions:

As more evidence accumulates on how early experience impacts the structure and function of the developing brain, these findings should be applied to how mental illness may be better prevented, recognized and treated in child and adolescent populations.