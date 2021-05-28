Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Implement what you have learned

Accuracy in knowledge is gain by implementing the work practically - Chetan Kasliwal

By

Learning is not enough, implementing what you have learned is most important than learning. Output is important. Its really shocking me when I saw a video about implementing what you learned. The author is explaining that our input should be 20 % but the result, the output should be 80 % . Is that possible ? For many of us including me the input is 80 % the output is 20 %.

I’m little worried and thinking how it is possible ? Where I’m lacking.. And finally I got that idea, its nothing but lack of implementing what we have learned. We are overwhelmed with too much information. And finally we never implement any of those in our life. And results in less output.

Limit the inputs, start implementing in life, your job, career whatever it may be. This will hopefully increase the rate of output. For example you want to wake up early in the morning. First collect few information about it, then start implementing. Waking up early without any efforts will come slowly with daily practice. Within few months you’ll wake up early easily.

The secret for the good output is to limit your information and implementing what you learned !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

