Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

Impermanence: Awakening to the Present Moment

Between the uncertainties of the pandemic and the wildfires in California, I've been reminded that we truly don’t know what this moment means in the grand scheme of things.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Piti Tangchawalit/ Shutterstock
Piti Tangchawalit/ Shutterstock

I woke up to once again to a white sky in California. In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought with it the loss of life, jobs and resources, now our air is thick with smoke from the wildfires that rage on in every direction.

This moment can be one of despair and suffering for many of us. A concept I find very useful in times of suffering is the teaching of impermanence. I like this concept so much I almost tattooed it on my body, but alas, that urge was also impermanent. 

Impermanence is defined as the state or fact of lasting for only a limited period of time. Impermanence is reminder that all comes to an end. All is temporary. All passes one way or another.  When it comes to those events we judge as bad or negative, impermanence gives us hope that they too shall pass. When it comes to those events we judge as good or positive. Well, those pass too, and so impermanence reminds us to appreciate them while they’re with us. 

I say “judge” because we tend to become very judgmental of situations as we experience them. When we experience a situation as negative, we want it to pass. But we want it to pass because we judged the situation to be negative. And maybe it isn’t negative. Maybe we just don’t know what this moment brings, how this moment changes us, or what it can awaken in us. 

So what would happen, if we suspended judgement of this present moment?

I’ve come back to this Chinese proverb time and time again when faced with suffering and judgements of the present moment.

A farmer gets a horse, which soon runs away.

A neighbor says, “That’s bad news.”

The farmer replies, “Good news, bad news, who knows?”

The horse comes back and brings

another horse with him.

“Good news!” said the people.

“Good news, bad news, who knows?” replied the farmer.

The farmer gives the second horse to his son, who rides it, then is thrown and badly breaks his leg.

“So sorry for your bad news,” says the concerned neighbor.

“Good news, bad news, who knows?” the farmer replies.

A week later, the emperor’s commanders come and take every able-bodied young man to fight in a war. The farmer’s son is spared.

Maybe there’s an opportunity to walk around saying: “Good news, bad news, who knows?” and stay open to the present moment. Instead of defaulting to judging each moment as good or bad, there’s a chance to rest in the question. We truly don’t know what this moment means in the grand scheme of things, and we can train ourselves to say: this just is. This is what this present moment has in store for us right now. And whether we judge it, or not, like it, or not, tolerate it or not, it will pass. 

Sandra Shpilberg, Entrepreneur & Author at New Startup Mindset

Sandra Shpilberg is an entrepreneur and author. Her bestselling book New Startup Mindset, shares her story of starting, building and exiting her first startup, Seeker Health.  The book reached the #1 spot on Amazon list of bestsellers for the categories "Startups" and "Women & Business." She's currently building a second company, Adnexi. She's an advocate for people creating companies on their own terms. She's a lover of mindfulness and sleeps 8 hours each day. More at: www.sandrashpilberg.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Let Death Teach YOU How to Live

by Margaret Meloni
Photo courtesy of Zack Minor.
Community//

Spring Cleaning and the Truth of Impermanence

by Lisa Kentgen
Jelena Radonjic
Community//

Four lessons from traditional Japanese wisdom that can help us through the pandemic crisis

by Jelena Radonjic

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.