Impacting people and creating a positive difference in their lives

Long we have known stories about people doing exceedingly well in their professional careers by being committed to their desired goals and visions in life. However, how often have we heard about individuals who make sure to create a positive difference in the lives of others through their actions and work? The world is filled with tons of talented beings, but noble humans who aim to do the good and spread the good are only a few rare gems. Standing tall as one such rare gem in the world is a Nigerian visionary, a noble-hearted man, a selfless soul and a philanthropist named Onochie Kingsley Chichi.

Wondering what helped Onochie attain massive name and respect around the world? Well, this passionate man, who has already stunned people through his successes as an e-commerce trader and serial entrepreneur, attained much more name with his selfless acts for people around. He was born in 1992 and is now married to the astute medical doctor, Mary Chichi. He holds an OND in Computer Science and currently studying BSc Computer Science at the National Open University, Nigeria. Being a youngster, achieving so much while still pursuing his studies, managing his personal and professional lives, and dipping his hands into philanthropy work through his NGO named Kingsley Chichi Foundation has inspired many other young minds across the world.

Kingsley Chichi Foundation is today seen as one of the greatest foundations of one of the greatest philanthropists from Nigeria. Onochie has always been a humanitarian at heart and aimed at positively impacting lives through his actions from a very early age. Hence, he founded his NGO to work as an activist, championing the cause of achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) through his non-profit.

Very few people in this world have been able to do this young man’s work consistently. His magnanimous works, public-spirited nature, and compassionate heart made him a sought-after name across Nigeria as a young philanthropist and humanitarian. To know more, follow his foundation on IG @kingsleychichifoundation.