Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fashion industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic affects the global fashion industry as governments close down manufacturing plants, and through store closures, and event cancellations[1] to slow the spread of the […]

Yael Aflalo shares a Wikipedia article about the effects of a worldwide medical disaster on the Fashion Industry, and how like all disasters some benefit others less .

The COVID-19 pandemic affects the global fashion industry as governments close down manufacturing plants, and through store closures, and event cancellations[1] to slow the spread of the virus. The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on fashion brands worldwide. At the same time, the fashion industry faces challenges in consumer demand. New opportunities are also presenting themselves as fashion brands shift to making fashionable coronavirus face masks.

Corona Masks are one of the “new fashion” opportunities.

Read the rest of the eye-opening Wikipedia article here.

    Yael Aflalo founder of Reformation.

    Yael Aflalo, Founder at Reformation

    Yael Aflalo is an entrepreneur and fashion industry leader. She is the founder of Reformation, a sustainable fashion brand with the first eco-mindful sewing factory in the United States. Through Reformation, Yael is committed to demonstrating that fast fashion and eco-conscious production can coexist.

    While Yael was in China on a business trip, she visited clothing factories there and saw first-hand the harmful and wasteful production practices of the fashion industry. That was when she formed the idea of what is now Reformation—a revolutionary fashion label that uses sustainable materials and practices to craft cool and feminine clothing and accessories.

     

    At Reformation, Yael has introduced green measures into every element of the brand. In 2015, Reformation introduced RefScale, a measurement tool to gauge CO2 and H2O savings alongside the labor invested in the production of each piece, thereby allowing customers to track their environmental savings with each Reformation purchase.

    A California native, Yael now lives in New York City. She previously worked as a model and released her first solo clothing line, Ya-Ya, in 1999 when she was only 21 years old. After Ya-Ya, Yael launched a vintage clothing store in Los Angeles and designed a private clothing label for Urban Outfitters.

     

