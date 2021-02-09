IMPACT OF TEXTILE INDUSTRY ON THE ENVIRONMENT

Textile Industry is the industry which involves the sections like research, design, development, manufacturing and distribution of textile, fabrics and clothing.

Due to the high number of rise in fashion industry generates, the impact on the environment worsens. It can be truly deep and damaging. The main environmental problems caused by the textile industry include water pollution, air pollution and solid waste pollution.

• Water Pollution: The textile industry uses millions of gallons of water every day. 200 liters of water is consumed to produce 1 kg of fabric by washing the fiber, bleaching, dyeing and then cleaning the finished product. Substances such as formaldyde chlorine and heavy metals are disposed into water bodies and they are consumed in daily activities by a large number of people. The problem does not rest in the high usage, but in fact that often waste water are not treated to remove pollutant before they are disposed in the environment. The high volume of water and discarded in the textile producing process are responsible for aquatic life toxicity.

• Air Pollution: According to some studies, the apparel industry accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions and is the second largest industrial polluter. Air pollutants produced by textile industry are nitrous oxide and sulphur dioxide produced in the energy production stages. Volatile organic components produced in coating, curing, drying, waste water treatment and chemical storage. Anatine vapors, carrier hydrogen sulphide, chlorine & chlorine dioxide produced in dyeing and bleaching stages.

• Solid waste pollution: The textile industry also produces lots of solid waste. The waste produced ends up in water bodies causing environmental issues. Some of the pollutants that end up in landfills include Fibre lint, fiber scraps, trimmings and packaging waste produced in the Fibre preparation. Wasted and retained sludge in waste water treatment. Flock . Chemical and dye containers used in dyeing and finishing of woven fabrics.\

This various kind of pollutions released in the environment by the textile industry are becoming more and more dangerous for both the planet and human race. Many institutions focus on sustainable learning and offer best textile designing courses in Chandigarh, India, So that the future generation can thrive.