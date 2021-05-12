Impact of Covid On Children Mental Health

Lots of children could be badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe it will have the greatest impact on those in poor socio-economic groups who are already at risk and disadvantaged. However, some good positive things could also emerge from these worldwide emergencies. Analyzes what we see as the possible effects of this pandemic.

Courtesy of change.org

Although the medical literature shows that children are minimally susceptible to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), they are most affected by the psychosocial effects of this pandemic. Quarantine in homes and institutions can be more psychological than the physical suffering caused by the virus. School closings, a no-no to outdoor activity, abnormal eating and sleeping habits can disrupt children’s normal lifestyles and promote monotony, loneliness, stress, impatience, discomfort, and various types of neuropsychiatry. Domestic violence, child abuse, and adulterated online content are increasing in frequency. Parents and people who work as frontline workers suffer from unique problems.

Children from marginalized communities are actually susceptible to infection and may suffer the long-term consequences of this pandemic, such as child labor, child trafficking, child marriage, sexual exploitation, and death, etc. Psychologists, social workers, hospital authorities, governments, and NGOs play an important role in mitigating the harmful one’s psychosocial effects of COVID-19 on children and adolescents. Basic care, social security, medical care, and minimizing educational inequalities among children from different walks of life are top priorities.

We believe the COVID-19 pandemic will have far-reaching and long-term effects on children. While some of these may be positive, we believe the negative effects could be devastating and could affect millions of children in one way or another. International health organizations, children’s charities, and governments must work together to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the children in the post covid phase.