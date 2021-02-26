Impact of Academic Stress on a Student’s Mental Health

“The only journey that truly carries weight is the journey within.”

Schooling and education play a crucial role in an individual’s life and are also a hinge in their academic career. The intellectual performance of a student is a vital aspect in deciding the path of their education, and therefore their careers ahead altogether. Inordinate academic stress during this phase is customary among a vast majority of students and can lead to detrimental effects that are weighty and prolonged.

Academic stress is an emotional strain that is brought to life due to expected exasperation circling actual or potential academic stress and can cause turbulence in one’s mental health. After running a good number of study analyses, it was also found that factors such as inability to manage time, exam anxiety, uncovered syllabus content, amongst others contributes to academic stress. Mental health has a prime role to play in the preservation of physical health and social efficiency. According to in-depth research, this distress leads to decreased prosperity and an increment in the prevalence of developing psychological liabilities like depression, anxiety, nervousness, and stress-related disarrays.

To develop a more comprehensive understanding of how academic stress affects the mental health of a student, find below some of the highlights covering the subject.

Academic stress – depression and anxiety.

Anxiety and depression are two of the most generic obstacles that young adults and teens encounter due to the studious burden and it’s starting to take a significant toll in the classroom. Multiple pieces of research evince that these disorders affect a student’s optimism, energy level, attentiveness, and hindering performance. Depression is correlated with lower grade point averages and has also been a known reason for students dropping out of school.

Academic stress – drug addiction.

Stress that is induced due to academia has long been known to escalate vulnerability to addiction. Countless students are agitated today by emotional and scholastic problems emerging from a psychological imbalance. As stated in many well-rehearsed studies, excessive stress on students in an academic environment coupled with redundant use of drugs leads to the birth of substance use disorders, drawing a stairway to nasty and catastrophic effects on the student’s psychological well-being.

Academic stress – sleep.

An adequate sleep cycle is integral to substantial mental health and expedites students’ learning. Sleep is central to health and welfare. Sleep strongly influences mental behavior, and therefore, affects performance. Lack of sleep lessens general alertness, diminishes attention, and slows down cognitive processing. Sleep quality coupled with academic performance can have a hefty impact on a student’s mental wellbeing. In hindsight, several studies have proved that poor sleep schedules and habits were found linking with an abundant level of anxiety, depression, and stress among youngsters.

Academic stress – eating disorders.

Eating disorders are far-reaching mental illnesses that can leave their footprint on any individual regardless of their age, gender, race, or socioeconomic status. Having been said this, it is also true that this psychological disorder does excessively victimize some groups of individuals significantly more than others – particularly those drowning in academic distress. It has comprehensively been documented that anxiety and stress gravely ramify food intake and eating behavior among humans while leading to increased emotional eating, anxiety levels, and restraint eating along the way.

The mental health of students, specifically targeting academic stress and its impact has become a seriously highlighted concern among school legislators. That is because all these disorders can pile up and affect the academic results of a student as well as increasing the incidence of suicide among students around the world.

An example of one of the most distressful academic tasks that a student is entitled to perform is writing a dissertation. Due to the pressure this piece of work carries, a vast majority turn to seek online dissertation help and ease their troubles. Whereas those who opt to write it themselves, are advised to go through samples of dissertations to get a better grasp of this area while minimizing and keeping the stress levels in check.

Mental health problems can target many aspects of a student’s life, reducing the transcendence of life, academic capabilities, and physical health along with college experiences. Moreover, it can lead one down a bumpy road impacting relationships with kin and friends, all of which can have long-term consequences on an individual.