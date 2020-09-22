Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Impact Of A Mother’s Mental Health On A Child’s Development

A new report looks at how a mother’s mental health impacts not only her health outcomes, but her child’s as well.

The new systematic review and meta-analysis looked at how maternal depression and anxiety had on her child’s development in the first 18 years of life. 

The researchers found that mothers depression and anxiety during pregnancy and the early years of motherhood were linked with poorer development for the children in cognitive, language, adaptive behaviours, motor skills and social-emotional areas. The impact of lasted through the infant years and into both childhood and adolescence.

The study concluded that maternal anxiety and depression in the perinatal period did have a negative impact on the child’s development and suggested that preventing depression and anxiety in this period as well as using early interventions could have a positive impact on the development of many children.

  1. Rogers A, Obst S, Teague S et al. Association between maternal perinatal depression and anxiety and child and adolescent development. JAMA Pediatr. September 14, 2020. Epub ahead of print. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2910

Darcey Croft, Founder of Mothermind, Maternal Mental Health Expert, Specialist Midwife at Mothermind

Darcey Croft is the founder of Mothermind and a Registered Midwife with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Great Britain. Since graduating from the Florence Nightingale School of Nursing & Midwifery she has worked in all areas of obstetrics, supporting mothers in their pregnancies and delivering countless babies. Her current role is Perinatal Mental Health team leader for the county of Buckinghamshire, England and a member of the Suicide Prevention Action Group, and Perinatal Strategic Network for the South of England. She has undertaken a Masters degree in Advanced Clinical Practice and has a medical diploma in Clinical Hypnotherapy.

