“Impact is my biggest company and personal driver”, With Douglas Brown and Tu-Hien Le of BeauGen

As a part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tu-Hien Le.

In 2016, Tu-Hien Le embarked on her entrepreneur journey after her personal struggle with breastfeeding and created a unique breast pump cushion that now helps tens of thousands of women through their breastfeeding journey. Over the years, the idea which started as a conversation with her husband at the dining room table has now grown to become her company BeauGen, a 7-figure e-commerce business. Tu-Hien also offers business coaching to e-commerce entrepreneurs who are looking to grow and scale their business. To find out more details, you can visit her website.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much! I started my entrepreneurial journey in 2016 after my daughter was born. I had never owned or ran a business before and did not know what an entrepreneur was. In fact, my professional background is in corporate finance. Living in a small 500 square-foot studio in NYC, I was a new mom struggling with breastfeeding. After joining several mom support communities and searching online, I discovered thousands of women also experienced the same challenges in the beginning stages of motherhood with breastfeeding too.

I found there was no specific solution for experiencing pain during pumping. I told my husband if almost every single new mom has to experience this discomfort, why has nobody come up with a solution? At that moment, we looked at each other and decided that we would be the ones to find the solution for pumping in pain. From there, we decided living in NYC with a newborn while trying to build a startup was not financially feasible. We took the leap and moved back to Florida where we are both originally from and officially started our entrepreneurial journey to finding a solution for women who experience pain while pumping.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The first three years of building my company BeauGen, I got lukewarm reception and traction from my ideal customers. I made some sales, but nothing to write home about. In fact, I was actually losing confidence that customers even wanted or needed my product and questioned my own decisions in running my company. I started putting pressure on myself to get a “real job” and go back to a normal 9–5 corporate job in finance like what I did prior to starting BeauGen. I started working full-time for a company that did contract work for defense companies doing financial modeling while putting BeauGen on the back burner.

It was an educational experience but it was not my passion to serve a very top-down corporate company that lacked creativity and fun. The job was so demanding in time, energy and brainpower that I could not keep up. After 6 months of being on the job, I got fired. But it was the perfect timing and the best thing that happened to me. This was exactly when BeauGen started showing signs of organic growth and where my sales started to increase every month. I feel like getting fired from the finance job helped put me back on the path I was meant to be on which is growing and leading my company to help thousands of women through their mommy-ing journey.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Throughout all my ups and downs as an entrepreneur and even going back to a corporate job, my husband Chris has always been by my side supporting me every step of the way. He knew that I could be the leader I needed to become in order to take BeauGen to the next level and find success. My husband even questioned my decision to go back to a corporate finance job asking if this was really aligned with what I wanted to accomplish in life. I think I tried to convince myself that I was making the right decision for me and the family, which was to move on from BeauGen. My husband always believed that I could accomplish whatever goals I had and what I put my mind to. In life, you always need that person who believes in you and supports you so that you can gain confidence and believe in yourself too. I am forever grateful for his love and belief in me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Luck Is What Happens When Preparation Meets Opportunity” by Seneca

I truly believe that you must always be prepared in whatever you do, putting in the extra effort and going the extra mile so that when an opportunity presents itself, you are ready to seize the day. The worst thing to happen would be for the opportunity of a lifetime to present itself to you and you are not confident in taking it. Don’t let that happen to you. Always be prepared!

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

When women transition into motherhood, they often feel like they lose their own self-identity and attach their worthiness to their ability to parent and provide for their children’s needs. But we know being a mom is hard. That is why at BeauGen we bring support and compassion to the mom, ensuring that she is a great mom. With our flagship product, the breast pump cushions, we add comfort to the pumping experience so that breastfeeding can be a source of empowerment and confidence for the mom to show up as her best self. The BeauGen mom community supports women through their breastfeeding and mommy-ing journey so moms can be assured that they are a great mom.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes BeauGen different from our competitors is how connected we are to our customers. We view our BeauGen mom community as an extension of our company and team. In fact, when my husband and I were in the very beginning phases of developing our flagship product the breast pump cushions, I worked very closely with the mom community to do deep customer development. I learned what their pain points and deeper desires were and sought out the solution to solve those exact problems. From the beginning, BeauGen always took the grassroots approach to building the company. Six years later, we still maintain a pulse with our customers and audience to understand their evolving needs, trends, emotions, and opinions. We incorporate all of this into every aspect of our company to try to provide the best customer experience.

In the beginning stages of developing BeauGen, my primary driver was to make an impact in as many breastfeeding women’s lives as possible. By helping women feed their baby, I am in turn impacting the critical first few months or year of a baby’s life and helping them have the best start. I hope to have a positive influence on the new generation.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

Impact is my biggest company and personal driver. My mission is to positively impact 1 million women so they feel supported and valued and validated as being great in family and life. In my opinion, women are the nucleus of their families, nurturing and providing for the needs of their children and also partner, If women feel worthy, validated, and important no matter what they do, they will be able to raise the next generation of society in a positive and impactful way where the children grow up and contribute positively and compassionately in society.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am lucky to be given the opportunity to explore and test new ideas and concepts with my current audience. With that, I am testing the idea of a digital membership that provides additional support and education for women who are struggling with motherhood and specifically their breastfeeding journey. The goal is to reach thousands of women across the globe with an offering that our existing physical product is not available to but still be able to provide the compassion and supportive community many women transitioning into motherhood seek.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

The most challenging part for me was understanding that it wasn’t just what I needed to do strategically in my business to achieve 7-figures in revenue, but the person and leader I needed to become. This was a concept never discussed in school or any courses I took when learning how to build my business. It was only when I learned that in order for me to become a 7-figure business owner, I needed to surround myself and learn from those who had already walked the path. A common concept they mentioned was learning, understanding, and showing up with the mindset and confidence of a 7-figure business owner. I realized that I needed to develop and become a different person to achieve the success I desired which meant being able to make sound decisions, take calculated risks, and most importantly trust myself.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

The number one sales strategy I used at BeauGen was building an audience and email list. I always tell other entrepreneurs, you don’t own your followers but you do own your email list. So from the beginning, establishing a robust email marketing strategy was critical to the growth of BeauGen. I leveraged social media and content marketing heavily in order to drive traffic to the email list n order to nurture and build a meaningful relationship with the audience. From there, I shared valuable content my audience wanted which continually drove sales. I truly believe having email is the life line of the company and would recommend all business owners to build a strong email list to help drive business growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As my team at BeauGen continues to grow, we also go through growing pains. We are now able to do more than we have before, yet sometimes messages get mixed up during the transition. The demand for our product was growing quickly and our production was still ramping up to try and fulfill this. While my supply chain department was trying to keep our warehouses fulfilled, the marketing team was not aware that we had run out of inventory of some of our popular products and continued to promote them through our marketing channels. This was a major miss on our end as our customers had to tell us that we are marketing items that are not available for purchase. The big learning lesson from this was having full transparency of the operations of the business so everyone is always on the same page.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

At BeauGen we are currently recruiting our sales team to build corporate client relationships. Up until now, we have been all direct-to-consumer sales.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

The 5 strategies I used to grow my business to 7 figures all take a lot of hard work, consistency, and dedication to keep the needle moving in the business.

Diversify marketplaces– Relying solely on one sales channel can be risky if there was anything to happen like a server crash or something unforeseen to happen so I knew that diversifying the places my customers could find and purchase my products would be the best way to increase market share and mitigate potential risk. Implementing paid ads– The world of digital advertising is so powerful with Facebook and Google’s capabilities to accurately target your ideal customer base. Paid advertising gave me the opportunity to gain brand awareness and recognition across a much larger audience and shorten the sales cycle. After launching a paid ads strategy, I could see the return on my ad spend was 3–5X, increasing sales by 20–30% each month. Adding value with content marketing– Creating valuable content your audience is looking for whether it is via blogging, YouTube videos, Instagram posts, etc. makes your brand stand out and become the thought leader in your industry. Therefore when your audience is looking for a solution or advice, they will turn to you for your guidance. If you build this relationship with your audience, they are more likely to convert to a paying customer since they are already bought into your brand. Continually offering valuable content is a way to nurture your audience and build organic growth in your business. Leveraging the power of influencers– Today, more and more people are influenced by their favorite blogger, TikToker or YouTuber, etc. to pick what brand of makeup to buy or understand which baby product is best. Influencers build organic relationships with their audience, provide educational and informative content and in return the audience trusts their opinions. By building an army of influencers to represent my brand, they were able to drive an additional 8–10% revenue per month consistently. Great opportunity for brand exposure and continued growth! Knowing my numbers– Probably the most important yet least sexy is understanding your numbers. All great business owners who are looking for sustainable growth know their financials including the cost of products, return on investments, sales growth rates and margins. However, you must know that the numbers you see on your financial statements are lagging indicators showing up after the fact. To be able to proactively make strategic moves in your business, you should determine what your leading indicators are that drive the growth of your business. These are the numbers you would focus your efforts on to ensure that your team is hitting the mark on what they need to get done and to meet your goals.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Whenever I feel like I have hit a plateau in any part of my business, I immediately seek mentors and coaches to help advise me. Reasons could vary from needing to revamp branding, messaging, marketing assets or the fact that new product offerings need to be created. I would recommend connecting with mentors and coaches who have walked the path you are going on to see if there is something you are overlooking in your business. Also observe what other business owners who are successful at growing their business are doing to continually drive growth. They may not even be in the same industry and that is ok. You can get creative and see how other business models can work in your business as well.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

BeauGen’s target audience is expecting and new mothers. In my case, the most effective way to attract the right customers has been via word-of-mouth from other women who have used our products. Women love getting recommendations from their friends and family whom they trust about products and services. This has worked in our favor to continually attract new customers. Additionally, leveraging the influencers who have a very targeted audience has been impactful in brand exposure and audience growth.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

The number one way to provide a great customer experience and customer service is to empathize with your customers feelings and situations. If they are upset, understand where they are coming from and do what you can to delight them. Also, minimizing response time and staying consistent with responses and outcomes help build trust between your brand and customers. With trust built, the customers will be confident that your brand will make things right if something were to go wrong or not turn out as expected.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Retaining existing customers and encouraging repeat buys is a priority at BeauGen. We already spent a lot of time creating valuable content, paid advertising dollars to serve ads to acquire new customers, so now it’s about retaining the relationship with the customers for as long as we can. Some strategies we implement are

Monthly subscription – By offering an option to buy a monthly subscription, the customer does not need to remember to go back and purchase when they need to, but are automatically billed and sent new products each month for their convenience. Increasing the number of monthly subscriptions is critical in having a monthly recurring revenue stream.

– By offering an option to buy a monthly subscription, the customer does not need to remember to go back and purchase when they need to, but are automatically billed and sent new products each month for their convenience. Increasing the number of monthly subscriptions is critical in having a monthly recurring revenue stream. Exclusive offers and discounts – For those who did not opt into a monthly subscription, we offer exclusive offers and discount codes only to those who have already purchased. This makes the customer feel special and gently nudges them to make another purchase.

– For those who did not opt into a monthly subscription, we offer exclusive offers and discount codes only to those who have already purchased. This makes the customer feel special and gently nudges them to make another purchase. Referral programs– When customers share with their friends and family, they also receive a reward whenever the referral was used. When earning a reward, this encourages them to go back and make another purchase as well. Referral programs are a great way to leverage all of your existing customers to become advocates for your brand and give them a kickback for doing so.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire the next generation of students who could be potential entrepreneurs to learn about money, how to make money, and the value of money mindset. This is not just about how to get rich, but to really understand the person you need to be, the habits you need to exhibit, the discipline you need to have every day, and the strategic knowledge you need to learn in order to make money. I truly believe empowering the youth with financial management mastery and money mindset could prevent them from making poor decisions, going into huge student debt, or unknowingly taking a bad financial deal. Educating how money works is something that does not even exist at the college level and I want to bring this to the middle and high school students to make an impact on their future relationship and mindset around money.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to sit down and speak with Sarah Blakely, the Founder of Spanx and learn about what her biggest obstacles were in building her business and how she overcame them. I would also like to understand her mindset and confidence in being a woman CEO billionaire. I feel like her wealth of knowledge would have a major impact on how I can show up now as the influential leader I want to be in the future like her.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!