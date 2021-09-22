Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Immigration Attorney Sheree Wright’s Impressive Efforts Successfully Turns Arizona Blue

The outstanding woman is a volunteer for the national civic engagement organization Mi Familia Vota.

Attorney Sheree Wright
For many, the United States symbolizes new beginnings, hopes, and success. Unfortunately, the American dream has turned into a living nightmare in recent years as racism and bigotry have become more rampant. Especially under the Trump administration, hate crimes have skyrocketed, and immigrants are unfairly targeted, which is why many individuals like Sheree Wright seek to put a stop to this unfair treatment. 

The immigration attorney believes that in order to eradicate the culture of chauvinism that has taken over the country, the people must elect leaders that will safeguard the rights of immigrants. For this reason, she and her peers have been on the crusade to turn Arizona, a predominantly red state, into a blue state. In the most recent presidential elections, their plan finally came to fruition when for the first time since 1996, the Grand Canyon state turned blue in support of the Democratic Party’s Joe Biden.

Like many other immigration lawyers in the state, Sheree Wright has played a significant role in this historic win. Between October 2018 to October 2020, she has handled over 1,000 naturalization cases through her law firm, IBF Law Group. 

Their collective undertaking has resulted in a substantial shift in the voting demographic. The 2020 elections have shown a record-high number of immigrant voters estimated to be at 23 million, which makes up 10% of the nation’s overall electorate. Finally, more immigrants were able to cast their vote and exercise their right to choose a leader. 

Sheree Wright has also served in the 2020 presidential election as an Election Protection Hotline Representative. During which time, she encountered an angry mob, and a crowd of protesters gathered outside the counting center in Maricopa County, Phoenix. Some of them were armed, and they claimed the vote had been stolen. Yet despite the unpleasant experience, the incredible young woman’s resolve did not waver. She remains steadfast in her mission to continue to change the color of Arizona. 

Aside from her ongoing efforts on the election front, she is also active in other meaningful organizations and advocacies. She has long been associated with civic and charity organizations, even when she was still a student. 

The outstanding woman is a volunteer for the national civic engagement organization Mi Familia Vota. The group’s mission is to unite Latinos, immigrants, and similar communities to promote social and economic justice through citizenship workshops, voter registration, and voter participation.

In addition to that, she has co-founded a nonprofit organization called The Wright Way Foundation, which generates and provides educational resources necessary to support the youth, families, groups, and educators in Jamaica. Its primary goal is to reduce poverty and homelessness in the country.

Sheree Wright hopes that her advocacy will inspire like-minded groups and individuals who share the same political views to join and contribute to her cause. She firmly believes that when people come together and are united in a common goal, they can inspire a lasting change. 

