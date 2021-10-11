Imagining Love In The Rain: Beverly Wolff 🍑

Inside is where we should be when it is raining. When we are sad and turmoil, we “should” be inside in order to shield ourselves from getting wet. And yes. There are reasonable concerns. There is the possibility of pneumonia. There is also the chance of getting illnesses worse than pneumonia. Let’s not dismissed the safety measures for staying inside. Sometimes, the rain comes in its cold form. Other times, it is more warm. Being outside, let’s pretend we are experiencing the latter. And, let’s pretend that we are outside for a limited amount of time.

In the rain, we think about love. We yearn for that special someone. So, why are we outside (and alone) sitting out in the rain? Wouldn’t it be easier to have their companionship? Wouldn’t the bond between two people be much more intimate? Imagine it now.

As the water petals come down on the two of you, his hand is wrapped around, her. She cradles her head into his chest, and they are safe-within those warm comforts of the rain’s fruition. They are a delightful way. Furthermore, there is something about them; their light is showing for all to see. There is nothing wrong with the rain. This time it is rather warm. Their inner fire is never put out by the rain. Somehow, water and fire have come to a mutual agreement. Far removed from being opponents, this time they are partners in the nurture of warm delights. Love is a candle, and they nourish the flame.

When things come to surrender, nature is one of the primary guides. Rainfall from the sky provides different images of surrender. Just imagine a person’s arms stretched out into the sky; ready to receive the blessings to be given. Can you imagine? The wrapping of arms around a lover is also quite telling. Safeguarded. Protected. That’s where it’s meant to be. Hearing a song, which hints to this also addresses the power of moving rain and water into an intriguing imagery. For love’s fire is part of the mystique. It brings different levels of comfort and intimacy. Different stories are treasured. Who would have ever thought that rain and fire actually mix? Well, that’s one of the magical treasures of love. It can practically make anything possible. Anything.

Sit in the rain. Meditate in the rain. And love in its charm. Afterall, it’s part of the testimony for love’s fire to blossom and grow, in the rain.

Beverly Wolff

