Imagine Becoming 1 Billion Times Smarter: Merging With Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Have you ever asked yourself this question? Imagine being able to analyze creative ad concept plans like a superhuman? And also think about working on a campaign that can flow directly into the sensory cortex of your target audience’s minds?

These abilities are on the skyline since pioneers have started to prospect how Artificial Intelligence could be included in your brain and “merge” you with the excellent technology available to us.

That sounds annoying but let’s think of it, we have always been involved in external interfaces every day of our lives through our devices. For example, we can send messages to millions of people at once on social media, we can communicate through any video conferencing app to people all over the world but we take all these things for granted. If we can flashback to decades ago we can see none of these are available and they seem completely impossible then.

The next step is merging that technology into our brains, In fact, it is necessary we do that very soon, or else, AI will replace us completely at work and even dominate us. I think we all know that AI supersedes human intelligence, they can work 10times of that of humans and they can as well be of threat to us by countries like North Korea.

The fact that AI can go further than humans ‘ it is possible they are a billion times smarter than humans’ so we really need to look for means of keeping up.

The only way we can keep up is to link AI to our brains so we can have the same IQ as that of a computer. I don’t actually think it’s safe, just like Elon Musk… to develop these superhuman computers until we have a direct link to the human brain… and then don’t get way ahead.”

When AI Becomes Smarter Than The Human Brain

The idea is to merge biological intelligence with digital intelligence and increase bandwidth and the connection speed between your brain and the digital version of yourself that exists on the internet.

AI can process and analyze millions of data in minutes and It can learn faster and better than almost any human can. In some areas, AI goes beyond genius, that sounds bad but it’s just getting started.

How Your Brain Works Now, And What’s To Come

In the simplest form, your brain is divided into two main parts which are the limbic system and the neocortex. The limbic system is in charge of our primal urges, as well as those related to survival, such as eating, fighting, and reproducing. Our neocortex is the most improved area, and it is also responsible for logical functions that make us good at business, technology, and logic.

These two parts work cognitively with one another. An AI layer or third interface could lie on top of them, plugging us into a very new advanced world and giving us the ability to stay on par with our AI robot friends.

Brain-Computer Interfaces

Work is already well underway when it comes to connecting computers to brains. Brain-computer interfaces (BCI) already help the deaf to hear, alleviate symptoms for people living with Parkinson’s, and allow the paralyzed to move robotic arms with nothing more than their thoughts.

Researchers are now looking at how to implant chips into the brain that don’t create inflammation, can bridge injuries for patients that have damaged spinal columns, and allow for whole-brain communication so signals can be transmitted to and received from any part of the brain. This last type of BCI would be the integrated “digital tertiary layer” we’d need to acquire superhuman intelligence.

The tech world is already full of ingenious AI tools designed to make your life better and easier. But you may be wondering how these new changes will affect you as an advertising or marketing professional.

Well, AI is responsible for much of the efficiency we now enjoy when it comes to advertising and marketing. It is impacting and growing fields across the board, including search, recommendation engines, programmatic advertising, marketing forecasting, conversational commerce, image recognition, customer segmentation, content generation, and many more.

Companies all over the world are bringing the most advanced technology to the forefront of these industries.

So, merging with AI could have many interesting applications for you and your company. Firstly, you could integrate your tertiary layer with these burgeoning AI applications.

How does this sound: being able to use a range of technologies and data from multiple tools at the same time within your mind? Having the ability to write cognitive ads based on millions of data in minutes… Or being able to understand your target audience so deeply you can literally tap into their identity and feel what they feel. Or communicate to millions of people, who can choose to vividly experience your brand inside their minds…

This would allow advertising professionals and agencies to specialize to an advanced degree and maintain collaboration and creativity, as they co-evolve with machines.

It automatically manages budgets across 20 demographic segments per ad, over 3 different platforms, and makes 480 daily budget adjustments per ad to improve its conversion performance. On average, this Artificial Intelligence is increasing ads performance by 83%, but this percentage mainly depends on your industry and competitive landscape.