Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Imaginations: The Written Word-Baris Manco 🇹🇷

Writing ✍ To See The Very BEING Of Me! BARIS MANCO and His Recording Of, "Yaz Dostum!" 🇹🇷

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Creation begins with the word. The written word validates the trapment of words. One has the power of moving through time, and creating things on Earth, through the power of the written word.

If you were to write, what would your words convey about you? Write on my friend. ✍ Write on. ✍ What do your words say about your presence on Earth and in the Universe? What does it reflect about your movements-its design and coloring? Have you ever sat to ponder upon this? Should you write and despise what you read, are you willing to change? Yaz Dostum. He sings “Yaz Dostum.” Write, my friend. Just write.

Now, it’s your turn to see who you are. What is the description of yourself in the Universe? The song is about to play. And, as it plays, you will write. Write through and through. For you must finally observe the very makings of,you!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/821484788256642581/

Baris Manco

https://tr.pinterest.com/oykuozer/bar%C4%B1%C5%9F-man%C3%A7o/
https://youtu.be/4yXJBAhn0Q4
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3eVuump9qyK0YCQQo4mKbc

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Reasons Writing is Good for Your Soul

    by Suki Eleuterio
    Community//

    Laura Di Franco: “Find the ways you’ll have the most fun”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Rachel Neff: “Remember that sound matters”

    by Heidi Sander
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.