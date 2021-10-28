Imaginations: The Written Word-Baris Manco 🇹🇷

Creation begins with the word. The written word validates the trapment of words. One has the power of moving through time, and creating things on Earth, through the power of the written word.

If you were to write, what would your words convey about you? Write on my friend. ✍ Write on. ✍ What do your words say about your presence on Earth and in the Universe? What does it reflect about your movements-its design and coloring? Have you ever sat to ponder upon this? Should you write and despise what you read, are you willing to change? Yaz Dostum. He sings “Yaz Dostum.” Write, my friend. Just write.

Now, it’s your turn to see who you are. What is the description of yourself in the Universe? The song is about to play. And, as it plays, you will write. Write through and through. For you must finally observe the very makings of,you!

Baris Manco