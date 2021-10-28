Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Imaginations: Puchi Balseiro 🇵🇷

Imaginative Performances Of Love, Through One Streer In San Juan! PUCHI BALSEIRO and "Tu y mi Cancion!" 🇵🇷

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Experiencing the elixir (and fragrance) in one of the nectar of Black America’s gardens is always a delight for a maiden of the garden. In this song (and other musical collections in the legacy of one Puerto Rican mother), one recognizes the Jazz perfume of Black American nourishment. “Tu y mi cancion!”

Seeing yourself in her song, remember that music surrounds every part of matter. It’s in the urban spheres. It’s also throughout the waters and those rural spacing. The music and song crosses through the different infrastructure of any nation. It’s you and her in the music. Therefore, how would you craft yourself within this image? What are you doing between two architectural structures, within the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico? The colors are pastel and soft. They have a waybof displaying their secrets in the plainest of sights.

Many people have come here. They have traveled through this pathway; creating their own stories for future’s time. Now, it’s time to paint your own. The song is playing. Tu y mi cancion. Are you ready to paint through the day? Love is blossoming even more, as the two of you walk through this street, where the secrets of love watch for newcomers. Shall they copy the loving activities of others? Or will they perform love in an exciting new way? Your love painting is waiting. Now, hurry to play the song.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/1139621880677593618#imgViewer

Puchi Balseiro

https://alchetron.com/Puchi-Balseiro
https://youtu.be/yakbVQ9UOt4
https://open.spotify.com/album/6AuP1rFG0qt6Dv1e6e4wsV

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Songbirds Rest Well In Peculiar Gardens! Minnie Ripperton #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Johnny Ventura and The Dynamic “Combo” Of Swaying Sounds! #LatinXHeritageMonth2020

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Xiomara Fortuna and Her Whispers Of Dominican Darkness, For the Soothing Of Healing’s Sound! #LatinXHeritageMonth2020, #HispanicHeritageMonth2020

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.