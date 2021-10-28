Imaginations: Puchi Balseiro 🇵🇷

Experiencing the elixir (and fragrance) in one of the nectar of Black America’s gardens is always a delight for a maiden of the garden. In this song (and other musical collections in the legacy of one Puerto Rican mother), one recognizes the Jazz perfume of Black American nourishment. “Tu y mi cancion!”

Seeing yourself in her song, remember that music surrounds every part of matter. It’s in the urban spheres. It’s also throughout the waters and those rural spacing. The music and song crosses through the different infrastructure of any nation. It’s you and her in the music. Therefore, how would you craft yourself within this image? What are you doing between two architectural structures, within the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico? The colors are pastel and soft. They have a waybof displaying their secrets in the plainest of sights.

Many people have come here. They have traveled through this pathway; creating their own stories for future’s time. Now, it’s time to paint your own. The song is playing. Tu y mi cancion. Are you ready to paint through the day? Love is blossoming even more, as the two of you walk through this street, where the secrets of love watch for newcomers. Shall they copy the loving activities of others? Or will they perform love in an exciting new way? Your love painting is waiting. Now, hurry to play the song.

Puchi Balseiro