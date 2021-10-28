Imaginations: Photography, Travel, and Flight-Behiya Aksoy 🇹🇷

You hear the song. From the very moment of its playing, you feel as if you can fly. Fly away. Fly away. Fly away to another land. There are those times, when you wish you had wings. As children we pretended through make believe. Now, we are in the real world, as adults. Yet, we traveler to Turkish lands, and the photograph, below makes it feel like a dream.

Hot-air balloons decorate the sky with flight. One day you will be part of it, and you will finally take flight. For now, we are moving through a slow pace and rhythm. Her voice is delicate-a vocal map in guiding is in the air. Yeserecek Bir Dalim Yok. The meaning? We’ll focus on later. Just enjoy the ride, in which the words, offer. We’ll go deeper, for a later time. Close your eyes and take flight. Imagine your wings decorating the sky.

Behiya Aksoy