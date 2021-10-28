Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Imaginations: Photography, Travel, and Flight-Behiya Aksoy 🇹🇷

Take ✈️ Flight Through Photographic, Turkish Skies! Flying With BEHIYE AKSOY and Her Recording Of, "Yeserecek Bir Dalim Yok!" 🇹🇷

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

You hear the song. From the very moment of its playing, you feel as if you can fly. Fly away. Fly away. Fly away to another land. There are those times, when you wish you had wings. As children we pretended through make believe. Now, we are in the real world, as adults. Yet, we traveler to Turkish lands, and the photograph, below makes it feel like a dream.

Hot-air balloons decorate the sky with flight. One day you will be part of it, and you will finally take flight. For now, we are moving through a slow pace and rhythm. Her voice is delicate-a vocal map in guiding is in the air. Yeserecek Bir Dalim Yok. The meaning? We’ll focus on later. Just enjoy the ride, in which the words, offer. We’ll go deeper, for a later time. Close your eyes and take flight. Imagine your wings decorating the sky.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/138907969737195377/

Behiya Aksoy

https://tr.pinterest.com/pin/594615957033265061/
https://youtu.be/MD0uhIwA_2o
https://open.spotify.com/track/0n64uTXeMc2xjJo6B17reC

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Wednesday Morning Wellness Poetry: A Ladybug’s Tale-Rosita Serrano 🇨🇱

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    When The Stream Revives and Dances: Beltoon #Afghanistan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Photography and Song: Danai Stratigopoulou #Greece 🇬🇷

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.