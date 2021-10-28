Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Imaginations: Painting Of You, In Song: Mohammad Reza Shajarian 🇮🇷

Mental Wellness Through Photography and Imaginations Of You In Lands, Afar! MOHAMMAD REZA SHAJARIAN and His Recording Of, "Chenan Mastam!" 🇮🇷

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Take a break for a moment. It’s time you heal. Time to permit your mind to navigate into a mental cleansing. Attached below is a song. It is from one of the legendary voices of Iranian soil. Look below. You see the image. During the winters of Tehran, you are here.

First, listen to the vocal melody. It is entitled, “Chenan Mastam.”Do not worry about your understanding of its meaning. We will not get to that, for now. Just permit your Soul to be moved by the passion of the song. Do you feel vibrations when hearing the sound of his voice, while you are in the midst of the snow? Where are you? Are you with other people? What are you wearing For? What are you doing? Are you making another check off of your bucket list? For now, permit yourself to get lost in the sound. Let it take you to wherever it wants to go. It’s your journey, be creative. Permit it to guide through your own sense of self mastery throughout the land.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/479844535296938210/

Mohammad Reza Shajarian

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/571675746420623575/
https://youtu.be/xzgZQMYb-Dw
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5C43FNPZAzBXLGWgkYWbs1

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Weekend Lullaby: Frantz Casseus-Suite No. 1, Coumbite #Haiti

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Nighttime Song, For Morning Vibes-Photograph and Song: Aznaketch Worku: Ethiopia 🇪🇹

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Bebe Manga’s Earthly Passions, For The Pleasures Of Contagious Dreams!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.