Imaginations: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

Imagining Fairytales Within Irish Springs! A Journey Through Ireland With LUKE KELLY and His Iconic Tune, "Song For Ireland!" Ireland 🇮🇪

It’s playing again-the song, I mean. It’s another display of Irish dreams. This time it details the story of a land. It’s precious name is called, Ireland. You may have been journeyed to such a land, before. Thank Heaven for the wealth of music in which we can, explore. For, there is a precious tale. There’s a sacred tale.

Even if you have never stepped inside the liquid jewels of Irish springs, there are the photographs, which gives you some insight into their coloring and painting of Earth’s landscapes. Should you become even more creatively ambitious, you can imagine yourself within these rich, Earthly spaces.

A Song For Ireland he starts to sing. Singing Irish festivities through the musical tune. There is a pleasurable vibe, which extends throughout the atmosphere. A greater love is whispering to the land. If you have never smelled the freshness of Irish breeze, you gain a taste of it, with a song, which is so mesmerizing. You feel you have reached Irish shores. Well, if you were there, what would you do? How would you dress, when walking through Irish lands? There is so much to experience when moving through these precious gazes. The beauty of these Irish springs is that they present an example of a picture book fairytale.

The song plays on, again. You hear for it for another time. You are here. Mentally, you are, there. Now, create your own fairytale and its masterful treasure, as your paint your majesty, within Irish lands.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/195695546294647577/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/285204588892950043/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/258253359859096497/

Luke Kelly

https://alchetron.com/Luke-Kelly
https://youtu.be/PlJVWV0MfIw
https://open.spotify.com/track/0otWgWhUNKieYrO4qneadb

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Photo of Cobh, Ireland: iStock from Getty images Credit Ben Stevens: istockphoto.com ID:641736118
