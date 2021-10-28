Contributor Log In
Imaginations: Love-Pellin Rodriguez 🇵🇷

The Spread Of Earthly Love, and Its Spreading Within, You! PELLIN RODRIGUEZ and the Recording, "Amor Por Ti!" 🇵🇷

If you were on an island, and it was just an island for two, who would be in the midst of your company? Every so often, people desire to, get away. It’s in our adventure for something original, which ignites our inner fire, in the journey to distant lands. So, what’s the case? What has led one towards the island for two? Well, adventure is one reason. Love is another. The latter is the key element in the discovery for such an island.

Love is evidently the theme of this island. Where are you within it, and who is loving you? Are you being entertained by the scenery and all of its nutritious fruits? On this island of love you are free to do whatever you wish. Of course, always make sure you are respecting this Earthly spacing and its grounds for the production of, love. How are you feeling? Are you on the verge of moving through your particular breakthrough? What is to come next? Storytelling. Tales of pasttime’s treasures. Afterall, love comes through different forms of nature, than one could possibly, imagine. And when land is shaped in the very heart of love, be prepared in learning a different interpretation in navigating love’s Earthly domain. 🌎

Pellin Rodriguez

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

