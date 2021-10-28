Imaginations: Land and Song-Behiya Aksoy 🇹🇷

Look deeper into one’s self. Look deeper into the natural world. Intizar. Such is the introspection, in which I’m looking for. Here among the gardens, within Turkish lands. It’s time for am introspection; a deeper emotional cleansing, indeed. It’s long overdue and it’s at hand. Intizar. Intizar. A long walk is needed. It’s needed for the very ecstasy of respect for the natural world. Afterall, it’s through the gardens, where the Divine spoke the word. There are different treasures, abound, moving us into a euphoric, delight. The perfumes of the gardens provide us with a deeper, insight.

Now, you are in the gardens. You have traveled to another land. For it’s name is Turkey. It’s memory is like the tracing sands. What do you do? What do you say? The answer: Nothing. You simply, observe. And, you observe as much as you can.

Your mind is boggled with many thoughts. There are traces of worry, happiness, and dismay. You have traveled from long journey. It’s your time to relish in this new atmosphere. Maybe. Just maybe, you can see things much more clear-LY. Introspection is the name of the theme. Look deeper within yourself. For the gardens are truly serene. Truth lays in the garden. Here it comes. You hear her sound.

Behiye Aksoy