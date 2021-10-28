Contributor Log In
Imaginations: Bird Songs, Human Sound: Marzieh 🇮🇷

Mental Play Of Birds and Their Connection To Human Songs: Journeying With The Late MARZIEH! 🇮🇷

Have you ever say and wondered how a particular bird would look like should it become a woman of a particular land? Have you ever stopped to think of such a thing? Inside the gardens of Persian decor, she flies only to transform herself into a woman of the land. Ever remembering her colors, before, she dresses herself in them, when in human form.

While in this womanly form, she continues to sing. For not only does she remember to sing, but she remembers how she navigated the land, while doing it in her, humanly, feminine presence.

In her new found form, she decides to take on am Earthly pitch; a deeper and richer tone. She remembers that she is intertwined within it. Even her posture embodies a confident and holistic display. Place the two pictures of the two pictures side-by-side. If you remember the sound of this Purple Sunbird “bride,” you will see traces of her former self, who postures herself, with pride.

https://in.pinterest.com/pin/175781191690513061#imgViewer

Marzieh

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marzieh_(singer)
https://youtu.be/K1PqMC4e88A
https://youtu.be/K7eZzlrJfP0
https://open.spotify.com/artist/78j1lyp6JO4xzjQzsjKji6

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

