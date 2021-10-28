Imaginations: Abstract Photography Of Desire: Harun Kolcak 🇹🇷

Have you ever wanted, or yearned for something (or someone) so bad? What were the circumstances? Did agony come to a place, where you felt if you were being torn apart? Such things have a way of happening, when you are intent on getting something that you want. Now, that could be interpreted with different things. It could be love, patience, education, a goal; whatever that may be.

With arms (and hands) wide open, a surrender is at hand. Looking the photograph. Have you reached your breaking point of desire? The song plays on, and still, you desire. Close your eyes as he sings. Now, open them. What are the things, or people, of your desire. Remember that manifestation begins with recognizing what it is that you want; so long as it is intertwined in holistic domains.

Grab your artistry utensils. It’s time to draw out your desires. Remember, it’s your drawings are a reflection of your Spirit and character. Therefore, choose wisely. Now, it’s time to draw, DESIRE!

Harun Kolcak