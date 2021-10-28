Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Imaginations: Abstract Photography Of Desire: Harun Kolcak 🇹🇷

The Drawing Of Desire, Through Abstract Eyes! HARUN KOLCAK and "Istersen!" 🇹🇷

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Have you ever wanted, or yearned for something (or someone) so bad? What were the circumstances? Did agony come to a place, where you felt if you were being torn apart? Such things have a way of happening, when you are intent on getting something that you want. Now, that could be interpreted with different things. It could be love, patience, education, a goal; whatever that may be.

With arms (and hands) wide open, a surrender is at hand. Looking the photograph. Have you reached your breaking point of desire? The song plays on, and still, you desire. Close your eyes as he sings. Now, open them. What are the things, or people, of your desire. Remember that manifestation begins with recognizing what it is that you want; so long as it is intertwined in holistic domains.

Grab your artistry utensils. It’s time to draw out your desires. Remember, it’s your drawings are a reflection of your Spirit and character. Therefore, choose wisely. Now, it’s time to draw, DESIRE!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/11399805451991989/

Harun Kolcak

https://hu.pinterest.com/pin/441141725990775032/?amp_client_id=CLIENT_ID%28_%29&mweb_unauth_id=&simplified=true
https://youtu.be/den_T_Wnleo
https://open.spotify.com/track/7ozcjAY8m8FjzOGu78cytl

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The #1 Reason Things Are Not Working In Your Life

    by Ilyse Soutine
    When we don&#039;t get what we want
    Community//

    When Manifestation Doesn’t Work

    by Liz Garrett
    Tetiana Shumbasova/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    These 16 Quotes Give Immediate Direction To Your Life

    by Benjamin P. Hardy
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.