Imagination, Creativity, and Song: Pierrette Alarie #Canada 🇨🇦

It’s winter–in one part of Canada, where French sounds bring their enchantment and bliss. The snow has blanketed the town. And, in one dynamic, someone can’t help, but to experience a different side of things. It’s music. Yet, it’s the music of, stillness. A quiet calm continues to decorate a local town. And outside, walks a Canadian maiden, who moves to her own footprints in the snow.

One by one the music is created in a town, where quiet takes place. Her footsteps create the patterns for invisible beats; invisible colors, invisible dreams, that we seek. Tap. Tap. Tap. Tap. One by one her footsteps makes music with the cobblestone. It is a marker of her presence; her feminine essence in the dry, cold winds. She is a mysterious Being. Though, every morning, she makes her presence known, in that quiet town. The people talk about her; often repeating her name. And yet, so few have ever come to hear her speech.

She is a wanderer. The air is her calm. She could care less about the frivolous chatter of gossip, which decorates the atmosphere. Their words are nothing, but lifeless bits of energy; fragmented into tiny pieces of forgotteness-at least in her mind.

Walking through the very same street corners, streets, and narrow ways, she imagines herself being clothed, sheltered by a tune. Like a blanket of protective winds, she hears an angel serenade her through the town. It is a place (and space) of wellness and nurture. It is a place of the, now. Now, is the time for a revelation. Now, is a time for uniting with others, who walk to their own beat; decorated in their own, spiritual hue. Oh, yes! The time is now. No. Things will not be forgotten. For, the town is still her home. She will get there. She will make it, regardless of the hearsay, which truly has no place, in this space.

Walking by, and through, she hears the nurture of Church bells. They have centered themselves in the middle of the town. Every time, that she passes, she often, smiles. It’s an awakening into another atmosphere. Every moment, that she passes it, Heaven protects her with another, glow.

Carrying her umbrella, she is a special angel. Others do not think so. It’s alright if they think otherwise. Everyone does not need to know. There are angels surrounding her. They are near and are far. So, let those angels give blessings through her; as they were sent by, Heaven’s stars.

It’s a long, cold walk. The snow falls to soften the space. Let time and a walking passing, leave her footprints with every trace.

