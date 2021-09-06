Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Imagination and Song: Ahmad Zahir #Afghanistan

Imagining Afghan Waters, Through A Photograph! A Look At The Late AHMAD ZAHIR, and His Performance Of, "Asheq Shudaye Aye Del!"

By

There will never be an apology for connecting water with music. The Earth is our initial teacher to the artistry of music. She has her own acoustics. She maintains numerous beats. In fact, they are part of a level of serenity for aligning the Heavens and the Earth. On a greater scale, there are musical forms, beats, and rhythms, which remain hidden. It’s why throughout human existence, we are always, exploring!

One of the most genius attributes for the invention of photographs and cameras, is that they can be used in highlighting hidden scenes. At least, we can imagine them doing such. When it comes to land, there are those hidden sounds, which can be heard. Of course, that’s only if we choose, to listen.

Land has its own persona when composing its musical elegance. There are the waters, air, fire, and other elements. Even the rocks and hidden jewels have their unique acoustics, when navigating through Earth’s planes. For now, permit us to focus on the waters. Their music is a wonder, in its own right. There are the ripples. There is the sound of water droplets, and its ability to awaken us to different patterns, we never knew, prior, before. Water creates a calming period, within our very psyche. In a world of chaos, we are permitted to walk to the closest of waters, in order find calm. Oh, yes! Water is truly our guide! It is also our artistic guide. No doubt about that.

Just imagine the beautiful waters of Afghan soil, which is being, overlooked. Political turmoil has a way of getting us to ignore the natural beauties for a land. We get so caught up in what the media projects to us, that we fail to research its hidden gems. It’s a tragedy. And yes, it’s a shame!

Pictures tell a million stories. They also perform a billion songs. There is nothing else to describe it. You must simply be open to seeing and hearing.

The song, “Ashiq Shudai ay Dil” plays on. A beautiful picture of Afghan waters is presented. Do you hear the waters? Do you imagine the people gathered by the emerald-colored river? What scenery do you capture? Do you imagine yourself laying by Afghan’s watery music, in imaginary skies?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/207939707781085156/

Ahmad Zahir

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/622481979720723432/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_lf8dRGJUnU
https://open.spotify.com/track/5KsONqfgdeR1NGXiI0jPyW

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

