I’m Working On Myself : For Myself : By Myself

** As the holiday approaches, don’t forget to take time out for yourself………………… Holidays can put a whole lot of stress on ‘ya…….. The holiday season often brings unwelcome guests —– stress and depression. And it’s no wonder. The holidays present a dizzying array of demands / parties , shopping , baking, cleaning and entertaining, […]

By

** As the holiday approaches, don’t forget to take time out for yourself…………………

Holidays can put a whole lot of stress on ‘ya……..

The holiday season often brings unwelcome guests —– stress and depression. And it’s no wonder.

The holidays present a dizzying array of demands / parties , shopping , baking, cleaning and entertaining, to name just a few.>>>>>>>>>>.Remember to take some time out for yourself…..

.Do you think it takes a lot of time to care for yourself? = think again….

  • .FACT vs. MYTH about self careSelf-care myths pervade our culture to a point where the understanding of self-care is but a muddy reflection of what it actually is – but, worse than that – the many benefits of self-care have been buried so deep in that mud we don’t even know what we are missing!.
  • Myth : Self-care is hard work
  • Truth: Self-care is by definition caring, and is also very simple. Caring for yourself quickly becomes second nature and is a normal part of your everyday life.
  • Myth: Self-care is about pampering yourself
  • Truth: Self-care is not concerned with feeling good for an hour or two, or even a week or two – it is about a forever and daily care of self. It cares for the whole body, so eating a box of chocolates doesn’t count as self-care [ given the sugar low and potential mood swings that will inevitably follow].
  • Myth: Self-care takes a lot of effort
  • Truth: Self-care is in the little things, like closing the car door gently or leaving enough time to get ready for work so you don’t have to rush, or going for a walk at lunch time simply to enjoy the fresh air..
  • Myth: Self-care is about having a great-looking body
  • Truth: With self-care you will see the body through different eyes. It won’t be about whether there is an absence of fat or sculpted muscles, but about whether there is a tenderness, joy and love emanating from within. The physical look of the body will naturally follow the tenderness..
  • [ these are just a few Myths vs Truths about self-care], the journey of self-care can begin today. and evolve n your own way in every day that follows.

    Randi Silverman, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Randi's Wellness Corner

    I am Certified as a Sleep Coach Specialist through NESTA / The Spencer Institute Training for Coaches. I’m also a Certified Fitness Trainer, Certified Healthy Lifestyle Specialist and I hold a degree in Healthcare Science.

    I am passionate about working with stressed out females from a variety of backgrounds. From exhausted Mom’s to overworked CEO’s, I’ve helped dozens of women who are struggling with stress change their lives for the better by getting quality, consistent sleep. By helping my clients know how to reduce their stress levels, they are able to create a healthy sleep pattern free of sleeping pills or other alternatives.

    A little about me:

    What Makes Me Different:

    My mindset and experience. I, too, have experienced sleepless nights due to stress and truly understand the toll it can take on your life and your body. The mental attitude I have to help others break the cycle is an important factor in how I provide service to my clients.

    When you work with me you can expect:

    • Diligent problem solving. I am always up for a challenge and strive to find the right solution for my clients, every time.

    • Continual goal setting. When I help someone achieve their goals, I always encourage them to set another one to continue working toward.

    • Discipline and dedication. I’m highly disciplined and hold myself to a high standard. By doing so I ensure I am giving my best to my clients 100% of the time.

    • Planning. I believe in making a step-by-step plan. It’s much more realistic to reach your goals when you break them down with tasks and milestones. I do this with each of my clients to keep it straight forward for them.

    When I’m not working with my clients, you can expect to find me kicking back to enjoy the Lifetime Movie Network, Law & Order or CSI.

    Ready to see if we are the right fit to work together? Send me a message and let’s chat!

