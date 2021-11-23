I’m Working On Myself : For Myself : By Myself

** As the holiday approaches, don’t forget to take time out for yourself…………………
Holidays can put a whole lot of stress on ‘ya……..
The holiday season often brings unwelcome guests —– stress and depression. And it’s no wonder.
The holidays present a dizzying array of demands / parties , shopping , baking, cleaning and entertaining, to name just a few.>>>>>>>>>>.Remember to take some time out for yourself…..
.Do you think it takes a lot of time to care for yourself? = think again….
- .FACT vs. MYTH about self careSelf-care myths pervade our culture to a point where the understanding of self-care is but a muddy reflection of what it actually is – but, worse than that – the many benefits of self-care have been buried so deep in that mud we don’t even know what we are missing!.
- Myth : Self-care is hard work
- Truth: Self-care is by definition caring, and is also very simple. Caring for yourself quickly becomes second nature and is a normal part of your everyday life.
- Myth: Self-care is about pampering yourself
- Truth: Self-care is not concerned with feeling good for an hour or two, or even a week or two – it is about a forever and daily care of self. It cares for the whole body, so eating a box of chocolates doesn’t count as self-care [ given the sugar low and potential mood swings that will inevitably follow].
- Myth: Self-care takes a lot of effort
- Truth: Self-care is in the little things, like closing the car door gently or leaving enough time to get ready for work so you don’t have to rush, or going for a walk at lunch time simply to enjoy the fresh air..
- Myth: Self-care is about having a great-looking body
- Truth: With self-care you will see the body through different eyes. It won’t be about whether there is an absence of fat or sculpted muscles, but about whether there is a tenderness, joy and love emanating from within. The physical look of the body will naturally follow the tenderness..
- [ these are just a few Myths vs Truths about self-care], the journey of self-care can begin today. and evolve n your own way in every day that follows.