Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

I’m tired and overworked, I need help – what should I do?

Here are some tips to help you feel better and reduce stress.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you’re feeling tired and overworked, then it’s time to take a break. It doesn’t matter what your personal situation is, if you’re not taking care of yourself first, then you won’t be able to help others at all! This article will provide some tips on how to stay healthy while working hard.

I’m tired and overworked, I need help – what should I do?

If you’re feeling tired and overworked, then it’s time to take a break. It doesn’t matter what your personal situation is, if you’re not taking care of yourself first, then you won’t be able to help others at all! This article will provide some tips on how to stay healthy while working hard. Take regular breaks during the day. If this seems impossible with your workload or budget constraints (or both), make sure that when you are sitting down for an extended period of time–whether it’s just eating lunch in the middle of the workday or doing research for hours upon end—take a five-minute walk around the block. This is a perfect time to stretch your legs and get some fresh air, which will help you feel more energized in just five minutes of downtime.

Identify what triggers feelings of overwork for each person. What’s your “danger zone”? For example, if it feels like you’re constantly being pulled into conversations with coworkers or clients that go on longer than they need to, then make yourself unavailable as much as possible during these times. Or if Sunday evenings are when all the reports come due but there doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day–start completing them earlier so Sundays can be used for rest instead! Identifying why we keep putting ourselves through this cycle will allow us better take care of our needs. Get plenty of sleep. Staying up late to finish a project, or waking up early for meetings is not worth it if you are sacrificing your health in the process by getting too little shuteye!

Find out what type of work-life balance works best for you and stick with it. Some people may find that they work better when they’re on an early morning schedule others might do their most productive work during lunch hours, etc. Find the work time that works for you and stay with it.

It’s time to take care of yourself. You can start by putting a plan in place that will allow you to work smarter, not harder. A good first step is getting help with your workload from professionals who specialize in this area so you don’t have to do everything on your own and risk burnout. We offer concierge virtual assistant services for busy entrepreneurs like you who are looking for personalized solutions tailored just for them. Let us know if we can be of assistance.This article was written by Mike Anderson

    Mike Anderson, Blogger,Contributor

    Writing has always been one of my true loves. My goal is to network with companies who are in need of marketing and content management so that I can allow my passion to help businesses reach the highest level of success.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Lady on train feeling burned out.
    Community//

    What to Do When You’re Feeling Burned Out

    by Mark Pettit
    Well Yes You Can//

    Nutrition Experts Share 6 Ways to Stay Healthy While Traveling

    by Thrive Market
    Community//

    Six ways to tackle the overwork culture

    by Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe, MD, MS
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.