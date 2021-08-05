If you’re feeling tired and overworked, then it’s time to take a break. It doesn’t matter what your personal situation is, if you’re not taking care of yourself first, then you won’t be able to help others at all! This article will provide some tips on how to stay healthy while working hard.

I’m tired and overworked, I need help – what should I do?

If you’re feeling tired and overworked, then it’s time to take a break. It doesn’t matter what your personal situation is, if you’re not taking care of yourself first, then you won’t be able to help others at all! This article will provide some tips on how to stay healthy while working hard. Take regular breaks during the day. If this seems impossible with your workload or budget constraints (or both), make sure that when you are sitting down for an extended period of time–whether it’s just eating lunch in the middle of the workday or doing research for hours upon end—take a five-minute walk around the block. This is a perfect time to stretch your legs and get some fresh air, which will help you feel more energized in just five minutes of downtime.

Identify what triggers feelings of overwork for each person. What’s your “danger zone”? For example, if it feels like you’re constantly being pulled into conversations with coworkers or clients that go on longer than they need to, then make yourself unavailable as much as possible during these times. Or if Sunday evenings are when all the reports come due but there doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day–start completing them earlier so Sundays can be used for rest instead! Identifying why we keep putting ourselves through this cycle will allow us better take care of our needs. Get plenty of sleep. Staying up late to finish a project, or waking up early for meetings is not worth it if you are sacrificing your health in the process by getting too little shuteye!

Find out what type of work-life balance works best for you and stick with it. Some people may find that they work better when they’re on an early morning schedule others might do their most productive work during lunch hours, etc. Find the work time that works for you and stay with it.

It's time to take care of yourself. You can start by putting a plan in place that will allow you to work smarter, not harder.