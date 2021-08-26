Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I’m (still) an Ableist. Are you?

THE DICTIONARY DEFINES ABLEISM as “discrimination or social prejudice against people with disabilities based on the belief that typical abilities are superior. It can manifest as an attitude, stereotype, or outright offensive comment or behavior. Common examples of ableist language are words we use in everyday languages, like lame, dumb, retarded,  idiot, imbecile, nuts, psycho, spaz”, and even “blind and deaf.” In addition to being offensive, when we use these words, we set up a hierarchy, placing the non-disabled above those with disabilities.   

It seems that now more than ever, our humanity is being challenged. Atrocities of war, the ravages of climate change, and a virulent pandemic all give us lots to think and talk about. This state of affairs finds many of us reexamining our values and way of being. I question if having sympathy, empathy, and compassion changes anything, or are they just sentiments to make us feel better about not doing enough. Actions matter. What actions do we take? How big? For how long? How do we know if they make a difference? 

As a straight, white, non-disabled female, I can unlace my shoes to step into the shoes of another. But, can you ever really know someone else’s experience? In July, I reviewed a one-person show at Lincoln Center for eljnyc.com called Dark Disabled Stories. I had a strong emotional reaction to this play which still has me questioning my attitudes and actions towards people with disabilities. In my review I deliberately tiptoed around the actor’s disability, feeling that I should be gentle with what I say. (Some parts were very graphic and come at us in torrents.). I wanted to be seen as a  good, fair, nice person but alas, my ableism showed in not treating this review like I would any other.

Ryan Haddad (author and actor) made it very clear he did not want my pity. He just wanted to be seen as a horny gay guy, just like every other horny gay guy, and not defined by his walker or disability. He owns his cerebral palsy. Upon reflection, it struck me that many of my dating experiences and reactions were very similar to his. We are missing so much when we fail to appreciate the importance of our differences and our shared humanity. Not just with ableism, for all the ‘isms. Maya Angelou said, “When you know better, you do better.” I will DO better with all of this next time.

Ronni Burns

Adjunct Professor NYU/Stern School of Business

    Ronni Burns, Professor at NYU Stern School of Business

    As a coach, I know how the power of words drives thinking and opens or limits options and possibilities. My latest favorite is having clients substitute "I have to do XYZ," for "I get to do XYZ." Try it. Big payoff. It's a way to shift from victim to victorious and to feel gratitude instead of stress. I also help clients find the sweet intersection between meaning and money.

    As a consultant, I help executives drive business results. This includes improving management skills, business development, sharpening the brand proposition, and helping teams work together more effectively.
    For high-stakes events, we create audience-centered presentations with a call to action. This usually includes reworking technical PowerPoint slides that are boring by adding images. Most of the slides I see need a word diet. You are the main show. Your slides are there to support you, like backup singers. Be memorable and influential.

    As a Professor, I am thrilled to help my students overcome their presentation anxiety and discover how to handle communication challenges effectively. Good communication skills help to further their success in business and life.

