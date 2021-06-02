I’m sorry.

I am sorry I didn’t know how to love you properly.

I am sorry I made you feel you didn’t deserve love.

I am sorry I lied and told you you were the problem.

I am sorry I was toxic and insecure.

I am sorry I put my problems and pessimism on you.

I am sorry I hurt you.

I am sorry I made you feel replaceable.

I am sorry I made you feel like something was wrong with you.

I am sorry I made you unhappy. I didn’t want that to happen. Please take care of yourself and stay VERY happy. You deserve to be.

You are perfect and deserve the world. You should find the love you deserve. You are a hopeless romantic at heart and you should find your soulmate. There is someone out there who you will meet VERY soon who will be your perfect match.

I am sorry I ruined it for us. It was my fault not yours. Stay happy and healthy and keep hitting the gym.

(and chill on the nicotine. Keep your lungs healthy. Go on walks/ runs instead please.)