I’m Not Good Enough…YET

By

One of my biggest takeaways from the #Influencers2019 event a few months ago was something that Tom Bilyeu shared and that was “I’m not good enough…yet” 

Maybe you’re not there yet, or you’re not great yet, or you’re not at the level you desire yet; but things take time and experience to get there. It’s about recognizing what you’re willing to do to fill in that space between not good enough…and yet. Too often we want to skip over this part of the process; we succumb to the victim role and the fact that we aren’t good enough. Period. We forget about the “yet”. We don’t give ourselves enough credit for the process, the learning and the journey of it all. This is where we evolve and where we see what we are truly capable of; and when you embrace that, it feels fantastic. 

That’s not to say that the work isn’t hard; bridging that gap between “not good enough” and “yet” can be incredibly difficult. This is why so many people stop with the thought of not being good enough or capable enough – because they aren’t willing to do the work. This is why coaching, self-mastery and self-work is so important; because it allows you realize that it’s all hard. Choose where you want your hard to be. I’d rather do the hard work than sit back and have a hard existence because I’m not willing to do the hard work and move myself forward. 

That word YET is so important because that’s what gives you the opening to bring in more joy and more excitement into the process. What are you going to do for the yet? 

    Charlotte Ferreux, Certified High Performance Coach | Rebellious Entrepreneur | Leadership + Development Consultant | Interaction Junkie

    Charlotte Ferreux, from Castlegar, BC, Canada is passionate about helping others reach their highest potential. She has the ability to help her world-wide clients achieve transformational results based on her direct coaching style. She mixes in a fun, compassionate, yet challenging approach that gets to the root of the issue.

    Her innate strength is people. Outside of being a world-wide Certified High Performance Coach, she is the founder of Thrive Consulting. She specializes in helping businesses create a people-focused culture through the implementation of the right systems and processes and has her brand and podcast - Change by Choice.
    Charlotte has 20 years of valuable restaurant, retail, and operational experience focusing primarily in leadership development and senior management roles. Charlotte worked for Lululemon Athletica through the majority of their growth prior to and through their IPO (from 3 to over 100 stores). She was accountable for multi-million dollar regions while ensuring they had a strong people culture. Charlotte is the board VP of her local Chamber of Commerce and on the Community Futures Central Kootenay board of directors, where she is able to give back to the business communities. She also teaches spin classes at Oranj Fitness and has a strong background in health coaching, which is a huge asset to her coaching clients.

