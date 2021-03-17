Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I’m just a girl, writing with two dogs by her side, looking for…

One woman's reflection on a COVID-19 diagnosis; an ode to her son and dogs.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I’m just a girl, writing with two dogs by her side, looking for… an audience. It is my hope that this is the first of many pieces that you stop to read. Fingers crossed.

And, yes. I am alluding to Julia Roberts iconic line, “I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her,” from the 1999 film, Notting Hill. For the record, I know very well that I am more than ‘just a girl.’ I’m an educator, who is writing with two dogs by her side, and I have a story to tell.

It is March 2021 after all. How could I not acknowledge the way in which the COVID-19 pandemic brought me to Empathic Paws without a reflection on March 2020?

During that unprecedented month, I was instantaneously thrust into a realm of isolation. In the figurative sense, I was holding myself together with duct-tape; raising and loving my son. Then forced to give that sacred TLC from behind a mask, quarantined, while living under the same roof, an impossibly daunting feat.

March 27th a 102.7 fever accompanied by classic COVID symptoms & a PCR COVID test.

April 1st. Positive COVID results. No joke, April Fools’ Day.

I pushed on. I balanced being a mom, teaching English to high school seniors from the confines of my kitchen table, and continued my doctoral research. No one really told me that it was OK to do anything different. So I stayed as close to my normal routine as I possibly could, otherwise, the metaphorical duct tape would peel right off.

There weren’t many people that I could physically embrace for love and support, besides an 11 year old and our two large breed dogs. Sure there were FaceTimes, text messages with heart emojis, GIFs of Dr. Fauci, and front-porch wave hellos. But that’s not the same as fulfilling the need for tangible love and support, especially during a pandemic.

There did come a point in time that I met the CDC’s designated period of contagion. Even still, I found myself experiencing the monotonous and debilitating COVID symptoms of racing heartbeats, extreme dizziness, and utter exhaustion. Serendipitously, it was during a physically and emotionally repetitive late-April day, that I was reminded of the power of unconventional and unconditional love, which came by way of laughter. Real, belly-laugh, laughter.

The laughter was inviting and pure. I lifted myself up off the couch to see what all the laughter was about. Outside the kitchen window, I saw a boy and his two dogs.

I saw two dogs and their boy.

At the start of the pandemic, I worried something awful that COVID was going to rob my son of his childhood innocence. Little did I know, there were two, four-legged beings there to protect it all along. My son was blithely laughing. The source of his happiness – our two dogs, Judge and Daisy, and some dirty Under Armor® socks (a story for another day).

An observation of cross-species love and support was my antidote.

With laughter as my background music, I sat down and opened my laptop. Out of the 500 open tabs within my Google Chrome browser, I closed 499. I navigated the mouse over the desktop folder, “Leadership Peer Reviewed Articles.” I clicked and dragged a digital compilation of three years of research to its new home; a transitional folder entitled, “Stuff to Purge.”

There still was that lone tab waiting to learn of its fate. I clicked and arrived at the Google Doc, “Dissertation – HS Leadership_IB.” Did I really want my contribution to academia to be a 200 page document examining high school leadership and the International Baccalaureate program? I moved the mouse to File, navigated to Move to Trash, and executed one last click.

An exercise in digital prioritization enabled me to commit to the turning of a new page. With one click, I discarded three years of writing, research and pseudo-supportive comments about the dissertation process: if you think you know what a dissertation entails you’re wrong, just pick a topic get it done, and my favorite, you’re not going to save the world.

Delete.

Flash-forward to present day.

A lot can change in a year. A lot can change and remain the same; all for the better.

As for that whole dissertation-cleanse; to the surprise of many, including those aforementioned pseudo-supporters, I do in fact know what the dissertation process entails- having crafted and defended three new chapters. Maybe it has to do with selecting more than just a topic to write about, maybe it’s because I was inspired by an area that I cared about, the human-animal relationship. I still hold the belief that my academic contribution will be one that has the ability to positively influence the social-emotional wellbeing of students – even if it ends up being just one student, and not the world at large. And that’s OK by me, for that one student might very well be the person to save the world.

Remnants of COVID still linger and attempt to creep-up here and there. Thankfully, I am one of the fortunate ones to hold the official, yet ever-so-vague, Post-COVID Autonomic Dysfunction diagnosis. I am able to navigate this 2021 “long hauler” way of life and for that I am grateful. One dose of the vaccine down. One to go.

And Laughter continues its coveted, omnipresent-reign in our house. Oftentimes, at the expense of another innocent pair of Under Armor® socks. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

I am well aware that my year-long personal and professional journey would not exist if it wasn’t for my son’s laughter and our dogs’ love. They are the trio that brought me to a state of empathic pause and this new page, is my ode to them.

    Jessica Maricevic, Educator & Empathy Enthusiast • Creator of the Blog, "Empathic Paws"

    Jessica Maricevic is a writer, educator and researcher, with a passion for empathy, advocacy, and social responsibility; all of which serve as the inspiration for her creative and qualitative process. To satisfy her writing avocation, Jessica empathically explores the contemporary complexities of a modern woman through crafting literary prose and vignette-style memoirs. As a doctoral candidate, Jessica intends to present groundbreaking qualitative findings on the use of therapy dogs and their impact on secondary students’ social-emotional competencies.

    Whether writing, teaching, or researching, Jessica takes great pride in her innate ability to inspire others to “Do All Things with Love” (the mantra displayed on her favorite Spiritual Gangster® tank-top) – and believes it is even better to do those things with a dog, or two, by one’s side.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Unplug & Recharge//

    How Journal Writing Changed My Life

    by Merle R. Saferstein
    Community//

    “Take a moment to breathe”, Stephanie Fatta and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    My new daily ritual

    by Alison Rand

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.