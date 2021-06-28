Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I’m In Recovery and Its Not What You Think

I’m in recovery. But it’s not the kind that you think.

Sometimes we fall off the wagon.

In the pursuit of our goals, we may veer of course, lose our sense of purpose, and worst of all, lose confidence in ourselves.

It’s no one’s fault – traumas in life that we cause or other people cause, or in this case, the world’s causes can put us into cognitive chaos.

Like a world-wide pandemic.

The question is, how do you recover from falling in a rut – and regain your confidence along the way?

The first step is to make sure that whatever you’re set on doing is something that you value need and want.

The second step is to make sure you’re setting yourself up for success….

In this episode of “Real Confidence”, I’ll share what I’ve learned from my own experiences getting my mojo, energy and motivation all back on track after a very long year of chaos.

Listen out for helpful tips like:

  • How to make mindful commitments that you actually follow through on
  • When to check your “cognitive closet” to avoid ongoing decision-fatigue
  • Why you really need to give yourself (and others) a break more often

Whether you’re trying to get back in pre-pandemic shape, get better at reaching out to people that you really care about, or make tough choices about a job you really hate – this episode will help you clear out those COVID cobwebs and make a decision to do something about it!

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver trains individuals how to coach and self-coach using the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

In 2020, Alyssa was a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa also teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI, and judges the Stevie Awards for Best Employers and Women in Business.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast, “Real Confidence” on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

