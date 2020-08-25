I’m Giving Birth At Age 54



It’s true. At 54 years-old, I am giving birth again.

Due date: Late October/early November

Gestation period: 31 years

Anticipated weight: Less than a pound

Anticipated length: Between 8 and 12 inches

Birth name: “Be Careful What You Wish For”

Participating Partner: Words Matter Publishing



Unlike my other five times, however, it isn’t to a human being but a book. My baby no less, this genre of writing is new to me. A love story comprising a paranormal element, “Be Careful What You Wish For” is largely fiction (note the underlined word in that sentence). Given you read it, you will understand why this book took thirty-one years to write.



And you should read it. Having beta tested the book in its infancy, the following two reviews are reflective of ALL the rest and most likely how you will feel too:



“If you can read Be Careful What You Wish For without tears flowing like a broken hydrant, you are not of this species or have never been profoundly in love. And you don’t know how important love is to life and “feeling alive”. — David N. Marchese



“I’m speechless. I bawled my eyes out finishing Chapter 15. It revealed one of my greatest fears. “Be Careful What You Wish For” is riveting. You are carefully guided through so many emotions, feeling every bit of joy, sadness and excitement that Evie Remington went through. Once I started it, I couldn’t put it down till it was finished. Loved it.” — Christina Cewe



They say to evoke readers to cry is the toughest challenge for an author. This book does this in spades. That wouldn’t be if the book didn’t elicit a genuineness…so relatable, emotions…so provocative, and a story…so compelling that it sends men and women, alike, to tears, regardless of differences in gender, culture, religion, etc. And yes, there is much diversity found within the pages. One such character, in particular, you will undoubtedly fall in love with. I did, when I met her…and I did “meet” her.



Which brings me to another curious point for which you will find yourself pondering throughout the reading of this book. Where does fantasy end and reality begin and vice versa? Ahhh, the many interesting interview questions I will be asked in this regard, including about the television network President included in the Chapter 21 titled “New Men”.



And so, as we begin my last trimester together anxiously awaiting the book’s release date, expect to see a new question (a clue, perhaps) specific to “Be Careful What You Wish For” embedded in each one of my weekly posts going forward. These questions will provide you further insight into the book as well as offer you the opportunity to receive “a signed complimentary copy by me, 6 bottles of One Hope wine, and my promise to join in on a session of your book club via ZOOM where you and your friends can ask me any questions that you want.” It will be a fun time for all. The first person who gathers all of the correct answers to these questions and emails them to me at [email protected], wins. Simple as that. By the way, I am choosing One Hope wine because each bottle will give back to a cause integral to the story. For now, I leave you with the back cover book blurb as well as a place to pre-order your copy:



Evie wished for an uncommon love. What she got was otherworldly…and a man named Rick Remington. He’d open her eyes to much more than a life of wealth and privilege. He’d help her see a bond that crossed all boundaries when facing the unimaginable. Then find herself again as she answered the very statement that set their time together in motion — “Be Careful What You Wish For.”



(Let us know if you write an article, do a segment or share the news in some way about this cover reveal or the actual book, itself, when available. We APPRECIATE you and want to promote those links. Send them to [email protected] and see what happens 🙂

PreOrder Your Copy Today: Be Careful What You Wish For