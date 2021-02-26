ILM Course Accreditation

Happy to announce that my upcoming Breakthrough Leadership Masterclass has been certified by the Institute of Leadership and Management.

The Institute of Leadership & Management is a professional membership body for leaders and managers. Its stated mission is to inspire great leadership – everywhere.

I am so excited about this because, not only is it great recognition for the course, it also offers delegates additional benefits in addition to attending the course. Every attendee who completes the course can use the letters AMInstFM after their name and is also open to these benefits from ILM.

If you’re interested in learning more about the course which can be offered as a 4-day intensive or delivered in person online over 6 weeks, please email me at [email protected]