Ilit Raz of Joonko: “Women make great leaders”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ilit Raz.

Ilit Raz began her career with the Israeli Intelligence Core. After almost 10 years of service, Ilit moved into the world of HR tech. In 2016 she founded Joonko to address organizational gaps in diversity and representation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started my career in the Israeli military. I got used to being the only woman in the room writing code and designing software. When I entered the civilian workforce, I hoped to meet and interact with more women. But it was the same problem at each company.

That’s why I joined XX+UX IL chapter managing team to accelerate female product leadership and skills development. I think more women should be encouraged to lean in and take charge in product management and leadership.

After speaking with decision makers and HR leaders, I realized that businesses needed a way to bridge the gap between underrepresented candidates and their hiring managers. So, in 2016, I founded in Joonko. Our mission is simple: connect companies and underrepresented candidates for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As I mentioned, I served in an elite unit in Israel’s military and I was usually the only woman in the room. Although I can’t recall any events that were particularly interesting, there were several times where the conversation in the room would turn overtly “masculine.” Since I was the only female in the room, I would often correct my colleagues and get us back on course.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

No major mishaps come to mind, but my team at Joonko teaches me something new each day. It’s important to me that everyone in our office can come to the table with new ideas. Sometimes leaders need to hear pushback and explain their rationale. Sometimes someone on the team has a better, more innovative idea. Sometimes, things don’t work out and we have to go back to the drawing board. But I’ve found that giving your team the freedom to express their ideas, experiment, and fail ultimately gives you better results. Through failing, we learn what doesn’t work and get one step closer to finding what does.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are a lot of people who made Joonko possible. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and encouragement of friends and colleagues alike. I am specifically inspired by Baat Enosh, who is one of our advisors. Baat embodies the unique intersection of healthy thinking and a very business-oriented mindset, is always a pleasure to chat with and every conversation with her is always filled with words of wisdom.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I would say that the principles of Permission to Screw Up: How I Learned to Lead by Doing by Kristeen Haddid has made a big impact on the way I think about leadership. It has guided me in the way the Joonko team approaches challenges and problems. I would rather every member of the team go ahead and try out new approaches. In my opinion, when it comes to business, better for my employees to say sorry than ask for permission. As long as there’s a rationale behind a new methodology, there should always be room for experimentation.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Malcolm Forbes once described diversity as, “Thinking independently together.” This is one of the guiding principles of my work. Our team has employees in Israel and in the US. We all come from different backgrounds and have very different experiences, but that’s one of our major strengths. We’re all looking at the same problem from various perspectives, and inevitably someone will see something that I don’t. It’s been invaluable when developing new products and features; any team member can speak up and say, “What about this?” and contribute to the overall final product.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The thing I love most about my job is that I help great people get hired by great companies. There has been a recent push for more diversity at all levels in the workforce, and I’m excited to be part of that. There is real progress being made in almost every industry.

People are more willing to educate themselves and have difficult conversations about tough topics like sexism, racism, and discrimination in general. At Joonko, we strive to enable those conversations and give companies the resources they need to create inclusive and diverse workplaces.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think what most women lack is the support and the resources. Starting a company from the ground up isn’t simple; most people don’t even know where to begin. Even when you do, attaining the funding can be an uphill battle.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I gladly mentor young female entrepreneurs taking their first steps, because I know how intimidating it can be when you’re first getting started. I also speak about my experiences as a woman in a very male-oriented industry and help them navigate their way through a space that doesn’t usually cater to women.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women make great leaders. It’s statistically proven, actually, that companies with more women in their leadership are more likely to outperform their competitors. I think this is because being a woman gives you a certain perspective and set of experiences that influence the way you approach problems.

But more importantly, women should be founders because they have great ideas for products and services the world needs and wants. They just need to be given the opportunity. Unfortunately, in many places women are still at a systematic disadvantage. That’s another reason we need to enable and support women founders: to even the playing field.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

First off, women in leadership roles should take other women under their wing. Providing mentorship to up-and-coming business women helps them grow into leaders and gives them the confidence and knowledge they need to persevere. The more we help and support other women, the better things get for all of us.

My journey at Joonko has been an eye opener. More organizations need to focus on the professional development of their female employees and promote them into leadership. Women are facing a “broken rung,” where they are often considered to be great employees but not leaders. Teaching women how to be leaders and giving them the space to experiment, and potentially fail, is critical in developing the next generation of women leadership in business.

Additionally, I think there needs to be more encouragement and resources for women entrepreneurs. Starting a company from the ground up is a huge task. Many women out there have the ideas, the skills, and the experience to make it into something groundbreaking, but don’t have the necessary network connections or capital to make it happen. Providing funding for women-led projects will certainly help, but we all know it’s less about what you know and more about who you know. Creating a network where women can tap other female leaders for advice, expertise, and industry connections would provide a lot of great women with the opportunity to get their business off the ground.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would want to revolutionize the way we view workplace culture. No one should have to hide parts of their identity in order to feel safe or accepted at work. No one should have to sit in a room full of colleagues and feel like they’re alone. My movement would be focused on getting companies to create healthier, more inclusive company cultures that welcome diverse talent rather than drive them away. A little understanding and empathy for others goes such a long way.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Naturally, I think that I would have to go with Kamala Harris. She is so inspirational in so many ways. She’s been a trailblazer for so many women, and I would love to meet her for a beer and hear first hand about her experiences. I think she would have a lot of insight into how we can repair these “broken rungs” and shatter the glass ceiling once and for all. After all, she’s made it to a position that no woman has held in 243 years!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m having a series of webinars called Fireside Chats with other HR leaders. We have open discussions about different topics related to D&I, like recruiting candidates and the impact of inclusive branding. Joonko also has a blog that regularly updates and resources available for companies who want to invest in diversity.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.