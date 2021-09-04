Iliana Ivanova Of Solaris Laboratories: “Loving yourself and accepting yourself as is”

Loving yourself and accepting yourself as is. We live in a world where we are bombarded by images of perfection or some standard of living where we are constantly having to prove something to someone. With Solaris — our goal is to look the best version of yourself, but ultimately look like yourself. That means diminishing fine lines and wrinkles with our Lit gua sha tool, or combatting acne with our blue LED shield.

Iliana Ivanova founded Solaris Laboratories NY in 2017. As an undergrad studying science and human health, Iliana developed a passion to develop innovative products that have demonstrated real efficacy in skin care and health. From a scientific standpoint Iliana has taken her medical expertise of skin treatment modalities and has curated a selection of tools or techniques that have clinical research backing their results.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

In 2017 had recently given birth, and as a result of the pregnancy a lot of my hormones were ‘out of whack’ my skin was in terrible condition. I had a lot of acne, hyperpigmentation, and puffiness. I tried all kinds of products and even visited my dermatologist however nothing seemed to work. At the time I was working for a pharmaceutical company and was preparing the New York hospitals for a new drug launch that covered the Integrative medicine space. My job entailed to work with a lot of specialists and at the time I happen to be working closely with an integrative cardiologist who had training in traditional Chinese medicine. He introduced me to gua sha, acupuncture, and cupping therapy which did wonders for my skin. My skin changed dramatically and I thought, if tools can help me maybe they can help other women like me who are frustrated and cannot find a solution for their skin health issues. I launched the company with an updated cupping therapy set which featured a medical grade silicone set for the face and body, and from that point the brand expanded to modernized and now a specific focus on noninvasive high-tech modalities. Given my scientific background I take product selection and making claims on any skin concern very serious making sure every product has a lot of clinical research backing its efficacy before we bring it to market.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Having strong relationships with our suppliers is very important and knowing every part of the supply chain for our product is integral. I need to know hot only our suppliers but their suppliers as well. I am interested in knowing who our suppliers source their raw materials — so transparency in the supply chain is very important to me as a CEO as well as a customer for other products. In my quest to understand every component of the supply chain I travelled to China to meet all the factories and workers. On our first day out in the field visiting factories and their head offices my assistant and I showed up around lunch time and were very surprised to see many people sleeping in their office right on their desk, some even had a blanket covering their head. It was really funny but later we found out that lunch is often long and many people take a nap in the office as a part of office culture.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t share the story for legal reasons however, having a strong legal team or representation is paramount. Situations arise and you don’t want to scramble last minute stressed out trying to find the right firm or attorney to represent you. Also, it’s really good to have a legal team on standby to ask any questions because from a legal standpoint it is very easy to cross lines or step on another company’s toes without even knowing you’re doing it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is my rock. He is my support system in every single way imaginable– he also has a strong finance background so that was an added bonus when I was starting the company. In the early days when I was starting the company, I turned to him for a lot of financial advice but he also was my emotional support system as well. He empowered me many times when I wanted to give up to keep going and make it happen, he’s also very funny and cracks jokes left right and center so even the gloomiest days have a ray of sunshine in our home.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Mental health is very important and its strongly correlated to self care. When you take care of yourself you look good and in turn feel good. Our products are in the self-care/beauty space and are of course directly related to helping one feel better about themselves when they clear their ‘acne’ or help reduce their fine lines and wrinkles from one of our treatments.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Having a strong support system of people, you love around you, self-care, eating healthy, exercise, and to always allow yourself to indulge/treat yourself to anything that makes you happy.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Loving yourself and accepting yourself as is. We live in a world where we are bombarded by images of perfection or some standard of living where we are constantly having to prove something to someone. With Solaris — our goal is to look the best version of yourself, but ultimately look like yourself. That means diminishing fine lines and wrinkles with our Lit gua sha tool, or combatting acne with our blue LED shield.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I honestly don’t have regrets or wishes that someone telling me something in advance. There is beauty in hard work, paving your own path and achieving something on your own with your own will and determination. It makes you feel accomplished and makes the reward so much more worth it — whatever that may be.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of the above are important but if I was to pick one it would likely be mental health. I have struggled with anxiety most of my life so I know how debilitating it can be if you’re not your best self and start your day feeling 100. It resonates most with me because it is the foundation of our life, if we are not in a good place mentally, we cannot function on so many levels and it affects our life on a broad spectrum such as relationships, work and productivity or even your physical wellbeing.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I can be followed on @solarislabny where I make video appearances discussing our products, technologies, and benefits. Maybe I’ll start talking mental health soon.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!