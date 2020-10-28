Ignoring Intuition

I don’t know – are you ignoring your intuition?

So many people answer questions with the answer of I don’t know….and when it’s a factual question, I agree you might not know the answer but when it’s a question about how you feel, what you want, what you value, I do not accept “”I don’t know” as an answer.

This really pisses people off sometimes but do you know why I’m so certain “I don’t know” is a bullshit answer? Because it’s one I used to give time and time again.

It’s the answer I used to give, when actually sitting with myself for more than 30 seconds made me uncomfortable. It’s the answer I used to give because the reality was I was too afraid to find out what the true answer was. It’s the answer I used to give because I was too scared to check in with my intuition for fear of what it was saying.

All sources of discomfort come because we aren’t listening. We have the most powerful system in the world built into each and every one of us, it’s called INTUITION. It never fails, it’s always there but we often choose to ignore it because we don’t like what it’s saying. It gives us a niggle and a nudge whenever we are out of alignment. When we continually ignore it, it sends louder messages, creates a bit of drama around you and if you still ignore it, it amps up the message until it’s so loud it cannot be ignored. Think physical health issue or an event so significant that happens around you that you have no choice but to rethink just what the fuck it is you are doing.

But we don’t need to go to those dramatic ends, we can choose to listen all the time and respond accordingly. We can stop saying “I don’t know” to every life question, and actually work out how to listen to our intuition which is guiding us 24/7, 365 days of the year. It never, ever let’s you down. If there’s one thing in all the world you can trust, it’s your intuition.

How we communicate with our intuition is different for each of us. I can’t prescribe my way as the only way because that would be bullshit. But unless you make space to connect with yourself and to work out how your intuition signals you, you won’t find out.

If you are feeling lost, or confused, or alone, or stuck, or tired, or frustrated, or impatient; looking inside will help you. Checking in with your intuition will guide you.

So please do it. Please start asking yourself the big questions and make space to listen for the answers. The best way I know how, is to journal.

It doesn’t have to be for forever if you don’t want it to be (but I think you will when you start seeing how you actually communicate) but you do need to give it a go.

Ask yourself a question, and decide right now that “I don’t know” is not an acceptable answer. Choose to make space, repeatedly, to listen to the answers. Sometimes it will be easier than others; maybe harder in the beginning than later on but it will always be the most useful tool you can give yourself to develop a trusting relationship with your intuition. It won’t let you down, so how about you show up for it?

If you need help with that, November will see us launch our 30 day journaling series. We will give you a prompt every day so you can start checking in with your intuition and developing your communication system so you know where you’re going at all times