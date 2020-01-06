Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ignore the idea that ‘Gentle, calm and relaxed people can’t be Super-Achievers’

because they are! One of the major reasons so many of us remain hurried, frightened, and competitive and continue to live life as if it were one giant emergency, is our fear that if we become more peaceful and loving, we would suddenly stop achieving our goals. We would become lazy and apathetic. You can […]

By
because they are!

One of the major reasons so many of us remain hurried, frightened, and competitive and continue to live life as if it were one giant emergency, is our fear that if we become more peaceful and loving, we would suddenly stop achieving our goals. We would become lazy and apathetic.
You can put this fear to rest by realizing that the opposite is actually true. Fearful, frantic thinking takes an enormous amount of energy and drains the creativity and motivation of our lives. When you are fearful or frantic, you literally immobilize yourself from your greatest potential, not to mention enjoyment. Any success that you do have is despite your fear, not because of it.
I have had the good fortune to surround myself with some very relaxed, religious scholars, peaceful, and loving people. Some of these people are the best writers, loving parents, counsellors, computer experts, and business tycoons. All of them are fulfilled in what they do and are very proficient at their given skills.

I have learned the important lesson: When you have what you want (inner peace), you are less distracted by your wants, needs, desires, and concerns. It’s thus easier to concentrate, focus, achieve your goals, and to give back to others.

Waleed Ashraf, Entrepreneur / Business Development Executive at Parana Sports Industries

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Slava Stupachenko / Unsplash
Wisdom//

Do You Have a Fear of Fear?

by Don Hermann
Community//

Outsmart Your Primitive Response To Fear

by Michele Attias
Community//

IQ, EQ & LQ

by Chris Wise

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.