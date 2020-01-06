Ignore the idea that ‘Gentle, calm and relaxed people can’t be Super-Achievers’

because they are!

One of the major reasons so many of us remain hurried, frightened, and competitive and continue to live life as if it were one giant emergency, is our fear that if we become more peaceful and loving, we would suddenly stop achieving our goals. We would become lazy and apathetic.

You can put this fear to rest by realizing that the opposite is actually true. Fearful, frantic thinking takes an enormous amount of energy and drains the creativity and motivation of our lives. When you are fearful or frantic, you literally immobilize yourself from your greatest potential, not to mention enjoyment. Any success that you do have is despite your fear, not because of it.

I have had the good fortune to surround myself with some very relaxed, religious scholars, peaceful, and loving people. Some of these people are the best writers, loving parents, counsellors, computer experts, and business tycoons. All of them are fulfilled in what they do and are very proficient at their given skills.

I have learned the important lesson: When you have what you want (inner peace), you are less distracted by your wants, needs, desires, and concerns. It’s thus easier to concentrate, focus, achieve your goals, and to give back to others.