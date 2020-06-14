Ignorance Is Not Bliss During a World Health Pandemic

Let’s open businesses and daycares, and not wear masks when going outside because we are doing better than other provinces and cities! Right? Wrong.

The latest news around Montreal, Quebec, has most of us around here questioning the government’s intentions, as well as a percentage of its population’s moral compass at this very moment.

Here are some aspects to consider:

We are viewed as guinea pigs by the people in charge of this province. The majority of the population are falling right into the trap, and believe that they are above this virus. At this point, I do not know which viewpoint is more dangerous. Do you?

Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire. People in Quebec, specifically, in Montreal, are not practicing social-distancing. The majority who have the luxury to stay home, are not. Those who must go outside are not following recommendations to wear a mask while out and about.

Many during this pandemic are receiving $2,000.00 from the government. Recently, after Prime Minister Trudeau announced that CERB frauds would be legally punished, there was an influx of returns of this allowance back to the government. It makes you wonder if these people who requested the allowance were in fact financially unstable for a short period of time, or did they simply jump at the opportunity to receive free money? Their selfishness has no bounds in this case. They really haven’t done a proper lockdown three months ago. You can clearly see this; It is pretty shameful how people are acting over here, if you ever get to really see what’s going on.

Daycares and schools opened in Quebec areas outside of Montreal last month. There have been multiple reports that children and staff have contracted the virus. Prior to the reopening of childcare services and schools, the thoughts and feelings of staff were covered in the news. Now that they are open? No one is checking up on their physical and mental well-being. I have friends who are working in the field, and they clearly have been voicing that they are OVERWORKED and OVERWHELMED! The provincial government is not showing any signs of compassion.

What Is Quebec Bill 61 & Why Is Everyone Talking About It? Here's What You Need To Know. ; Bill 61: Opposition puts the brakes on CAQ plan to relaunch economy ; Quebec government's economic relaunch plan blasted at National Assembly hearings. My friends who are nurses and doctors, very specifically told me that, "if you can keep your kids at home, and you can work from home, then do it". Not every country or city has the privilege to decide whether to give their population the option to stay home and receive a government allowance. Not to mention, provide the essential services that we take for granted in Canada, and especially in Montreal, Quebec.

The guidelines for children and staff to follow in childcare services and schools closely resemble those designed for prisoners and guards at a prison, but modified for children's "safety".

In addition to these guidelines, the capacity of children allowed in a classroom is limited. This is a positive aspect of the reopenings because with a lower amount of children to care for, the staff has a better chance to keep the virus from spreading. However, as of July 2020, some daycares are opening to full capacity. The scientist community is predicting that if things continue as they are in Quebec, we will be in the second wave of this pandemic come September. Without the implementation of proper precautions, strict laws and regulations, their prediction will become reality.

Throughout the summer, the government should make it a goal to provide digital courses for children enrolled in public schools and daycares who did not receive any teaching for almost two months. Courses and materials can be charged online, and it can allow daycare educators to receive an income.

“More than three million Canadians are out of work thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statistics Canada, and 2.5 million more had their hours slashed as public health restrictions forced the closure of businesses and sent workers home. In most cases, child-care centres and services have closed for all but essential workers.” on CTV News.

This is unfortunate, and I am part of those people that lost their jobs. Another reason why I have developed and worked with my clients and WY Brand. Writing, content creation, copywriting, digital marketing, webinar course, transcripts, script-writing, videography, photography, e-commerce, creating websites, consulting, coaching, mentorships. Tech jobs are so important and essential during these times. Providing support and funding for companies that can provide jobs and at the same time, focus on sustainability and environment, so that we can create a better future. These startups (such as this one) or new companies are being ignored and rejected many times, actually. However, I'm encouraging those working from home and taking care of their children, to make sure that they are educated and keep them safe. YOU MATTER. Those also, working from home and dealing with a mental illness and so much stress, but you still can hold a job online; YOU MATTER. If you spend your time looking for ways to help your fellow humans. YOU ABSOLUTELY MATTER.

In a patriarchal society, women, especially women of color, are not given the same liberties as men to express their concerns and be taken seriously when it comes to business. When women do have the power to speak up, such as vérificatrice générale du Québec, Guylaine Leclerc, said that she is "extremely worried (about accountability)".

Liberal Leader, Dominique Anglade (Yes, that’s right! On May 11, 2020, women of color made history; Dominique is the first female Liberal Leader in Quebec) voiced similar concerns:

“The premier and his government would create extremely favourable conditions for the emergence of corruption and collusion, and grant themselves extraordinary powers,” Anglade said. They are mocked, ridiculed and prevented from being heard by the privileged Quebec parties. “The impact of this uncertainty is also felt disproportionately by women, who have seen steeper job losses than their male counterparts, and are more often in part-time work. In May, Statistics Canada reported that 1.5 million women lost jobs over March and April, suggesting that women will face different challenges in recovering from the economic effects of COVID-19. “Childcare has always been an issue that has disproportionately impacted women, because women tend to take on the bulk of child-care responsibilities,” Canadian Women’s Foundation spokesperson Andrea Gunraj told CTV News.

By keeping the children at home, so that we can contain the spread until the vaccine arrives, will also teach your children to have more self-discipline and count on themselves. Smart-tech coders, scientists, and activists can rise from this world pandemic. Children are the ones we need to focus on and nurture. Not send them to "childcare prison" so that parents can go back to risk their lives outside. With the exception of essential workers, which is not that many, or many that have children. This is a positive outcome and can result in reducing the spread. I mean, parents, our kids will have to eventually rely on themselves and take responsibility for their own lives when they are older anyways. Teaching them now, it's also vital and essential. From a scientist's point of view, you need to understand the consequences of risking more children to be with more children; being around other people, and touching and putting things in their mouth. You can't control that, and expect teachers and educators to control your child's every impulse. Think about the mental stress that this will put both children and staff through. No money can replace health, especially, MENTAL HEALTH. However, we know very well, we can prevent it.

The economic crisis that is already catastrophic, still has room for improvements. But it's more deadly sacrificing people's health for money, without a proper vaccine being found for this virus. There are many ways to earn an income online and work for online companies. Get to work! It's hard because you have to take responsibility for your own habits, and ways to finish and deliver work on time. We have become lazy, that now we are sacrificing our own children and ourselves so that we can go back to "normal".

Also, to the parents of Montreal, think about the traumatic and very damaging experience that sending your child back to school will have on their social-emotional development.

The daycares and schools’ guidelines have consequences; it will teach children to be less empathetic towards others in the future. Yes, our kids are being used as an experiment, and those who are not educating themselves are falling right in.

The number of deaths have been increasing by 800–900 positive cases per day from just a couple of weeks ago. The warm weather is here, and is increasing in temperatures. Before they started to open some businesses and childcare services, (between May 25th-June 1st, 2020) most of the city’s population decided that they were going to go out and ignore social-distancing rules just because they can. While hospitals and staff were (and still are) overworked, and there is not enough staff or equipment (or even space) for a rapid influx of people within the weeks to come.

There is a political and “unknown” agenda to risk people’s lives for the government’s own monetary gain (I will be posting on my YouTube Channel my research). For example, there is a correlation between minorities and those affected with Covid-19. The most vulnerable minority communities are highly affected, while wealthier areas have much lower numbers, and seem to have the spread of the virus more under control.

Here is my opinion on this: I am so tired of the government’s excuses, their lack of leadership, and not forcing people to STAY HOME if they don’t need to be outside. This weekend was the first time that I heard on the radio that IT IS mandatory to wear a mask in one borough of the Greater Montreal Area, Cote-Saint-Luc.

I’m so happy for the countries and cities that after 2–3 months were able to slowly come out of quarantine and have their death tolls go down; or to not have any more positive cases.

I’m grateful and hopeful for most of the countries that have been able to recover and lower their cases quickly; many of these countries are led by women. Their leadership example, resilience, and ability to restore their countries; while planning ways to create a more sustainable and better future for all, is one of the best markers in history for women.

It is an amazing example they are leading, and leaving behind for future female leaders. Honestly, It’s good to be alive, survive, and be a woman during times like these. Unfortunately, there are those at home surviving domestic violence; my hope is that you too know that you can fight. You can save yourself. They have been trying to bury us for centuries, but we women and women of color! are rising from the ashes. It’s enough. You are not alone, reach out. If in Montreal, and you are reading this and need help at home or if you know someone who does, click here (this is a hard time for everyone, but for predators and narcissists, it’s the best time. Please be kind to you and others).

You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it’s important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages. -Michelle Obama

Times like these are an epiphany that is meant to test our limits, beliefs, and values. I’m disappointed in my city. The lockdown has been viewed as pointless by some people. To the people who have been staying home and following the guidelines,I would like to thank you.

For those who still think that this is a conspiracy, or that we should go out already; those exclaiming “I can’t stand not seeing my family”, trust me, we know! However, we must all do our part. Be responsible and keep in mind that you are protecting those around you by staying home, washing your hands often, keeping your distance and wearing a mask. These are signs of respect. #respecthealthworkers

FYI: Being at home does not mean that we are “stuck” at home. We are safe at home so that others can be safe too.

Let’s talk about 4 essential things that we as human beings should all focus on to either improve upon or start progressing towards. But we should also encourage, spread positivity, kindness, support local businesses (if you can), and reach out to loved ones. We must appreciate these moments now more than ever. Our time may be limited if we are not careful. Be more compassionate while also embracing these 4 essential things for yourself.

These are the ones I’ve been working on (work in progress). I will go more in depth with my team and our communities in the months to come. Feel free to add more to these subjects in the comments. We will also be covering these topics in our podcast #YourStoryMatters on YouTube live on weekends! Make sure to subscribe to our channel ❤

“The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.” — Joseph Campbell

I love this quote, and I’m happy I found it again while reading Dare to Lead by Brene Brown. This book has changed the way I used to think about vulnerability. My family, and those before them, believed that being vulnerable is a weakness not to be encouraged or embraced within ourselves. My mother raised us differently. I’ll always be grateful for her teaching us this at a young age. This book confirms my mother’s lessons even further. Being vulnerable and sharing the good with the bad, have been the key ingredients that have been helping me survive a worldwide pandemic as a single mother, while homeschooling and working from home. Thank you, Brene Brown, for showing us that our super power and what makes us human, is our vulnerability. Love, belonging, and pure inner-joy are born from being vulnerable and being authentic.

I also strongly believe that using our creativity and imagination in the face of adversity is the gift we give ourselves and others: self love.

It really is not selfish to take care of yourself, and do what you need to do, your purpose. If it is a full-time job, it is a process that you always keep learning something new about yourself and others too.We are all connected. Just follow your curiosity to discover more of the joy of living while you are here on this planet.

“The first step in crafting the life you want is to get rid of everything you don’t.” -Joshua Becker

It’s time to really think outside the box while we are at home, and ways to move forward together. Do not support those who are spreading the virus either by not wearing their mask, taking pictures in groups outside, and if you clearly can see them not staying home. Lead by example. Check your social media following, they seem to not help themselves and tell the world too how selfish they are. I have muted and unfollowed a lot of people these days that I thought were different. How wrong was I to think that people don’t change? Yes, they do change depending on life circumstances, personal reasons and letting ego take over.

Instead of breaking social-distancing rules, you are still able to talk through direct messaging, Zoom, and support groups on Facebook or Whatsapp. Keep your distance but stay connected. The actions and things people are valuing now (pay attention). This method will help you clear those that are not good for your growth. These are clear indicators of who they really are. We can clearly see in the news, outside, and through our social networks, that normal wasn’t really working either.

Your adversity is a blessing in disguise. You may not think so at the moment, but it will eventually make you stronger and wiser. Finding tranquility, developing mental stability, and surviving a world health war are ALL of our main priorities and challenges. We must grow through the negative so we can develop better, positive, sustainable and healthier futures for ourselves plus others.

“The first and best victory is to conquer self.” — Plato

We are all going through heavy and stressful situations; sadness for losing someone we lost during COVID-19, lost jobs, businesses lost, our safety net, going through some form of depression, or remission to bad habits. Adversity is different for each and everyone of us. Remember to be kind, it’s vital for our mental health survival too. No matter what adverse events you are currently experiencing, there is a purpose behind each and every one of them. For most of us, it’s difficult to imagine losing a child, people dying while saving others, or finding out that you have cancer, or losing your job or business, while living through a pandemic.

The way in which you view adversity will either allow you to be set free from the heartache, confusion, guilt, and fear or allow you to be negatively affected in every aspect of your life. These four proven ways I’ve been using to overcome personal adversity, and I hope this helps you too. This is for one of our followers on social media that has asked how to deal with stress and adversity, while remaining positive. Below are my personal recommendations. To those of you reading, if you would love to add more, please comment on our recent post).

1.Surround yourself with positive people. Be selective with the people you surround yourself with. When you are in an emotional state of mind, it’s important to surround yourself with people who are supportive and encouraging. When experiencing adversity, it’s crucial in your development to surround yourself with people who are accepting of your flaws, mistakes, and imperfections. The beauty of being human and overcoming adversity can be very challenging; when you have a supportive system helping you move forward, it’s much easier to accept yourself.

2.Write. There is something so peaceful in writing down your thoughts. However short or long your journal entries are, the process of writing down your emotions allows you to reflect.There are many benefits to writing:

Allows for self-expression, heals old traumas and understands your mind.

Helps give feedback about your life and if shared, It can help others in the process.

Allows you to better understand your current situation and take action at your own pace.

Allows you to think outside the box. Helps you plan, create, use your imagination (fiction writers 🙂), and vision your dreams or current goals.

Makes you humble; creates your inner joy by growing through your life journey and learning from your written experiences.

These I know to be true, since my mother asked me to write my bad dreams and thoughts at a young age. Writing in a journal once a day can help you overcome adversity. Whatever emotions, feelings or thoughts come to mind, jot it down. Years from now you’ll be able to reflect and see just how much you have overcome. Writing makes everything nice 🙂

3. Be in nature. Nature is very therapeutic. Living in a society where we are constantly moving around, we get so disconnected from the beauty of just being in nature. Whether it be walking in the park or gardening at home, taking the time to connect yourself with nature is a good healing process. I’ve been nurturing my plants at home (I don’t have a backyard or a balcony — not complaining. I’m grateful for my little, happy, humble apartment), and I am planning to be a plant mama in the following months.

With adversity, comes stress and frustration. Taking the time to be outside (wear a mask if you live in the city) is a way for you to nurture your being, and allow yourself to take a deep breath and relax. Both the sun and the air give you a sense of calmness during the face of adversity. Take about 10–20 minutes outside each day, keep your distance, wear your mask, and I promise, you’ll find your stress level decreasing.

4. Start investing in yourself. There is no greater investment than the investment within your own personal development. Experiencing adversity is a great excuse for people not to take charge of their lives. We all are facing adversity at this very moment in some way. What makes one individual succeed, and another not, is how they handle their adversity. Many of us allow challenges to defeat us. What we need to focus on is developing into a stronger and wiser individual because of the challenges. There is no better way to do so than developing your internal world. Start reading self-help books, podcasts, eat healthy, organize your environment, and exercise daily. Do it for you, and if you can, help others too. ❤

“We grow fearless when we do things we fear”. — Robin Sharma

Instead of supporting ridiculous ideas, negativity, spreading fear, and continuing to believe that how we used to live, was the right way… nothing should go back to what it used to be. I know for some people they considered it to be the best life. Re-think what was the best of that life — we all had bad traits that were associated as “good”, but now, we come to realise that we needed to adjust accordingly. Also, those who are dying to save us, their sacrifices would be in vain, if we don’t learn and grow from this. We DO NOT GROW by going backwards. We honor those who left this earth by being better ourselves, nurturing and taking care of our environment, and doing good for others.

Keep in mind that we have to use masks and emotional shields to cover our reality, but we would portray to our friends and families a different digital (social media) story. We essentially became masters of “fake” storytelling and destroying our own sense of self and happiness in the process. Worse, we influenced others to follow through with this too. We learned from the greatest; how to be master manipulators and deceive not only for money, but also for a sense of acceptance. Let’s be real, you used to spend your life before trying to please others rather than yourself. That’s asking for trouble. The mental kind of trouble. Unfortunately, once there, it’s harder to come out or ever “feel” normal. Unless, you are heavily investing in therapy. Then, you should be fine — I hope.

Point is, if we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the life lessons this quarantine has brought to light.

If this virus is teaching us life lessons in order to survive and thrive through adversity. It’s a world cleansing and awakening period for a reason. Too bad it is not forgiven for those dying while trying to keep us safe. The people outside, having no business to be outside. I have identified these people as self-centered and greedy, and lack empathy. Do not worry, they will get their karma. In 14 days to be exact. I know it’s hard to watch them enjoy outside and do all the things you wish you were doing too. However, you are respecting and keeping others safe too. Just keep this in mind if you are ever in doubt. Only the strong will prevail. Use this time to prepare yourself mentally, physically and emotionally for surviving a world pandemic.

“Never ever discourage yourself from doing good and kind things for someone else.” — AO

May we rise up and do better than ever before. Be kind to your planet, to you and to others.

By Angie Abreu Olivo -Founder, Creative Entrepreneur and Environmentalist Single Mom. Edited by Emma Pulice

#Blacklivesmatter #LGBTQlivesmatter #indigenouslivesmatter #translivematter #womenofcolormatter #mayweneverbeforgotten #justiceforBreannataylor