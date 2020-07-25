Contributor Log In/Sign Up
IGNITED PASSION

Writing=Centers Me + Nourishes My Soul

The new &quot;ME&quot; normal
COVID-19 has ignited in me a passion to write MORE and CONSISTENTLY. My relationship with writing has not always been as enlightening as this sub-title would suggest. Middle School was far from calm, as I struggled to find words, construct sentences and organize paragraphs to meet the onslaught of research and term papers. During that period, my father, “The Colonel” (https://thriveglobal.com/stories/what-i-learned-from-my-dad/) took on the role of being my “writing coach.” He was a good writer, a self-taught writer. He extended to me at that time, a “life-line” of writing tools and techniques that he had honed and cultivated during his military career. Upon entering high school, I began to pen, with confidence, my name on writing assignments, knowing that The Colonel was no longer my “ghost writer.”

Writing is my emotional CROSSFIT
It contributes to my WELL-BEING
COVID-19 has

UNCORKED

a range of emotions that swirl around me daily. Writing fills me with a sense of calm and optimism to explore new ways to better connect with myself, my family, my work, and my community.  “Make your life count” is my daily mantra. I am fortunate to have a supportive family. My wife has been a big encourager, creating platforms for me to write and express myself. I am cheered on by my two grown children, who will post on their social media their commentary, from a Millennial and  Gen Z perspective. 

Creating stories is challenging me to take a more nuanced approach to my my profession as a developer of vibrant, welcoming and human-centered communities. Untangling and interpreting development codes and regulations, “redlining” land use contracts, crafting development agreements, and strategizing project approvals with a local municipality can at times be dry and mentally depleting. When this occurs, I set aside time to write a short story or essay on a theme not directly related to the work I do.

“This shifts my outlook to one of service and deep gratitude where I can think more clearly and see the hidden beauty unfold in the community development vision.”

Writing during COVID-19  has become a portal for me to do some soul searching and self-exploration as a man. Writing is giving me the courage to step into a “brave new world” connecting emotionally with other men, sharing experiences as a husband, father and business entrepreneur. I joined a ZOOM community (www.Evryman) of diverse men who value emotional intelligence and meaningful friendships.

“THE LONE RANGER”

“The Lone Ranger” was a favorite childhood hero. I have carried into adulthood his spirit of aiding those in need, fighting evil, and establishing justice. However….there is not need to wear a mask to tackle the uncertainties we face as men..

My faith, family and writing are spiritually interconnected for me. The meditative and contemplative qualities of writing nourish my being.

Writing is PRAYER and the more I write, the closer I feel to God—for that I’m certain.

Carl Jung a Swiss pioneer of modern depth psychology and psychoanalysis, was once asked in a public meeting, “Do you believe in God?” He answered

“I do not believe—”
He paused and then he added,

“I know”

Robert Russell Hahn

Robert Russell HAHN, Son+Husband+Father+Friend

Robert Russell Hahn is an author and thought leader in urban planning and development. He was born in Washington D.C., the son of an Army Colonel and his Parisian wife. He was raised “all over” the United States, Japan and Europe and moved on the average every nine months until his father’s final military assignment and retirement at the Presidio of San Francisco.

The Presidio, with its open space beauty and unique history as a military reservation on the San Francisco Bay became “home.” As a youth, he hiked and biked its 1,500 acres of trails, stopping at scenic overlooks of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz fueling his dreams for having a family and career one day. The Post theater, library and “PX” were a short walk from his house. He would bike along the parade grounds past his father’s historic office building which housed the 6th Army Headquarters just to catch a silhouette of his dad working late at night. Living on the Presidio awakened in Bob a sense of community. That desire to connect with his environment lead to a career in the field land use, housing and development.

He has a BA in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley. His Master’s degree in urban planning from The Ohio State University combines urban planning with specialized research in environmental and behavioral psychology.  At 25, he became a published author in the field of community development. His master’s thesis, based on original research in the field of man-environment relations was selected out a competitive field of academics and experienced practitioners to be presented at the Fourth International Environmental Design Research Association Conference (EDRA).

He has lectured at The College of Charleston and taught at Rollins College graduate level courses in: senior and affordable housing; place-based economic development incentives; revitalization of economically distressed areas; infill and transit oriented development (TOD).

As a Strategist and Development Partner his focus is holistic. He moves beyond outdated and rigid planning models to achieve new visions of “community” that are connected to the needs of the user. He co-founded with his wife thirty years ago a multi-disciplinary land planning and urban design firm. He lives with his wife in Winter Park, Fl. and serves on the board of directors for numerous non-profit and community development organizations in Central Florida. His two grown children, Tessa and Baron are marketing and brand strategists who run their own companies in NorCal and  SoCaL.

