Ignite Your Can Do Mindset – How Do You Weather the Storm?

As I write I am enjoying a magnificent soundtrack of nature.

A symphony of powerful cracks of thunder and energetic strikes of lightning. I adore a good thunderstorm. Watching a thunderstorm approach is quite a spectacle. The clouds thicken and the sky darkens.

It builds and builds. The rain starts. Lightning strikes. Thunder roars. The power is immense. Regardless of the intensity and duration, the storm will pass. The rumbles will recede into the distance. The bolts will lose their zap. The rain will stop. The sun will come out.

I will weather the storm.

What does it take to weather a storm in life?

I admit, the past twelve months has really tested my resilience. In 2018, I uprooted my life and moved halfway across the world, with my husband, to explore and experience life in a different country. Starting out in a new place has dealt many personal and emotional challenges and an expected level of uncertainty in our lives. Breaking into a new community to make friends and build connections takes time. The storm front has approached with intensity.

At times the energy has built up and from it comes a powerful surge. I liken this surge to both moments of overwhelm, and to small, celebratory wins. The yin and yang of lightning and thunder. Not giving permission for the thunderstorm to continue has proved to be tough. I have had to stop, to dig deep and allow myself to weather the storm. I have had to unearth my most resilient self to win through. I have had to shift my mindset and let the storm pass. It’s the Can-Do way, my chosen approach to manage and overcome life obstacles.

To help weather the storm in my life, by developing resilience, I’ve discovered and created a process that really works for me. First, I stop and breathe. I make time to review my progress, to remind myself how far I’ve come and what I’ve achieved. Personally, it’s the small wins which can lead to big successes. Second, I change the scenery. When overwhelm strikes I take a walk outside. I love being in a green space where I can reconnect with self and refresh my mind, body and spirit. Third, I shift my intent. When I focus on one priority task at a time, I find it lessens the chaos and leads to clarity and calm. I get more of the good stuff done, the things that matter, and I feel better and happier too.

I’ve learnt to accept that understanding how to weather the storm takes time. Becoming more resilient happens when I focus on working my way through and learning from challenges, one step at a time. Now, whenever I’m faced with a life obstacle, I stop and ask myself what I can learn from this experience to strengthen my mindset and personal growth.

Guess what. The storm has now passed, and the sun has come out.