iFred Explores “Mental and Physical Health” at World Happiness Week 2021

The fifth annual World Happiness Fest Virtual Agora is being held virtually from March 18th– March 23rd. This year’s event focuses on feeling, understanding, and acting on drivers to evolve and expand individuals and societies that thrive. This virtual event is free to attend and can be accessed here.

As part of the World Happiness Fest, Kathryn Goetzke, Founder of iFred and Creator of Hopeful Minds and Hopeful Cities, will be hosting “Mental and Physical Health” on March 19th from 11:45 am to 3:20 pm EST.

iFred’s “Mental and Physical Health” track on March 19th brings together leading scientists, educators, innovators, technologists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to share how mental and physical health are being addressed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to examine the obstacles that will likely arise in the future as a result of the pandemic. The speakers examine the mental and physical health tolls from the perspective of children, adults, first responders, and more.

The World Happiness Fest Virtual Agora consists of 20-minute TedTalk-style talks. The event includes dozens of speakers from around the world who will present the most up-to-date research and statistics on physical and mental health, specific calls to action, and easy ways that you can get involved.

The March 19th “Mental and Physical Health” track will include the following presentations:

Welcome. Co-creating the Future in Health Care

11:45am- 12:00pm EST – Kathryn Goetzke (Curator English) and Luis Gallardo



The Global Impact of COVID on Mental and Physical Health

12:00pm – 12:20pm EST – Myron Belfer, M.D., M.P.A,



Healing through the Power of Hope

12:20pm – 12:40pm EST – Dan Tomasulo, Ph.D.

How Compassion is Key to Recovery

12:40pm – 1:00pm EST – James R. Doty, MD



The Prevents Pledge to Reach

1:00pm – 1:20pm EST – Barbara Van Dahlen, Ph.D.

Tools to Support Frontline Workers

1:20pm- 1:40pm EST – Marjorie Morrison, LMFT, LPC



Talkspace as a Mechanism for Care and Connection

1:40pm -2:00pm EST – Rachel O’Neill, Ph.D., LPCC-S



Empowering Youth in Peer Activism

2:00pm – 2:20pm EST – Martin Rafferty



youthRISE: A New Era of Collective Action to Transform Mental Health

2:20pm- 2:40pm EST – Moitreyee Sinha



Advancing Mental, Social, and Spiritual Health

2:40pm -3:00pm EST- Tyler Norris, MDiv



Engaging in Challenging Times with Clarity, Calm, and Heartfulness

3:00pm-3:20pm EST – Sharon Salzberg





This event is free, and available around the world to all those that have internet access. For more information, or to join the movement to make the world a happier, healthier, and more hopeful place, visit https://hopin.com/events/worldhappinessfest2021.